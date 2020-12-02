O3 Mining Identifies New Targets Confirming Validity of Artificial Intelligence Targeting

Highlights

El Sol: 128 g/t Au over 0.7 metres

Valdora: 70.9 g/t Au over 1.5 metres

Paramaque : 16.3 g/t Au over 0.7 metres

Simkar: 7.8 g/t Au over 1.2 metres

The East Alpha area, sectors 2 and 3 (see Figure 1), was first selected with the goal of better understanding the structural context and mineralization controls while taking advantage of the sub-cropping nature of that area. The summer work program comprised 31 outcrops and 4,650 channel samples within this sub-outcropping area. The zones tested include Simkar, El Sol, and Goldora zones (Sector 3) along the Anamaque corridor and the Valdora, Sabourin, and Jolin zones (Sector 2) along the Skarn corridor. Significant assay results are presented below and include 23 channel sample intercepts (see Table 1). Among those, El Sol and Simkar zones were part of the main priority targets recommended by Mira, and both zones delivered the best results of the campaign. Moreover, at least 20 untested AI targets distributed in covered areas have been identified across the entire property. Now that the AI methodology has been verified, the Company is eager to drill test those greenfield targets as we believe they offer significant potential for discovery.

"We are really excited to be able to identify four strong targets in sectors 2 and 3 at East Alpha with our summer fieldwork. The geological knowledge-based targets were confirmed by the artificial intelligence methodology carried out before. The channel sampling program allowed key geological observations to be made which significantly improved our understanding of the gold mineralization controls in the eastern part of Alpha. The updated geological model is now more accurate and as a result, we have growing confidence in the robustness of the drilling targets it is helping us define," said President and CEO Jose Vizquerra.

O3 Mining's in-depth knowledge of the property geology combined with the Mira modelling and the results of this summer channel sampling campaign confirm the Corporation has a strong targeting base for the current 100,000 metre drilling campaign which began in September 2020 and is expected to be completed by April 2021. Over the winter, the company plans to drill at Omega (Sector 4) near the Triangle deposit on targets supported by AI and will continue to drill at Pontiac West, Pontiac East, Bulldog, Orenada 4, and Orenada 2 (Sector 1).

Table 1: Channel sampling results

Channel From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Zone O3AL-D20-19-001 4.2 6.1 1.9 5.6 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-001 21.2 22.5 1.3 4.4 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-003 4.4 5.2 0.8 7.4 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-005 0.0 0.8 0.8 2.7 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-009 4.5 5.5 1.0 3.8 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-017 0.0 1.2 1.2 2.8 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-020 0.0 1.0 1.0 3.6 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-022 0.9 1.9 1.0 5.3 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-025 0.0 1.5 1.5 6.0 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-027 0.0 0.7 0.7 128 El Sol O3AL-D20-19-028 0.0 0.6 0.6 4.7 El Sol O3AL-D20-17-014 0.0 0.8 0.8 3.9 Simkar O3AL-D20-17-030 0.0 1.2 1.2 7.8 Simkar O3AL-D20-17-041 8.2 9.0 0.8 3.6 Simkar O3AL-D20-17-052 0.0 0.8 0.8 4.5 Simkar O3AL-D20-18-003 9.9 10.7 0.8 5.2 Simkar O3AL-D20-31-003 0.0 0.7 0.7 16.3 Paramaque O3AL-D20-22-001 23.8 25.2 1.5 70.9 Valdora 1A O3AL-D20-22-002 51.9 52.7 0.7 3.7 Valdora 1A O3AL-D20-22-014 16.4 16.9 0.5 5.0 Valdora 1A O3AL-D20-22-027 1.1 1.8 0.7 9.0 Valdora 1A O3AL-D20-22-038 1.6 2.6 1.0 2.7 Valdora 1A O3AL-D20-20-042 0.0 0.7 0.7 2.8 Valdora 1G

The El Sol zone is located 700 metres west of the Simkar deposit along the same strike. Gold mineralization at Simkar is mainly hosted in an iron-rich gabbro associated with the Anamaque sill. The best channel sample results of the summer campaign come from the El Sol zone. Channel O3AL-D20-19-027 yielded 128 g/t Au over 0.7 metres at the intersection between an east-west trending shear zone and a north-south shallow dipping quartz-tourmaline-pyrite vein with free gold. The same quartz-tourmaline vein returned interesting results over the entire length of the outcrop, such as channel O3AL-D20-19-001 that yielded 5.6 g/t Au over 1.9 metres. At Simkar, eight (8) drill holes have been completed as part of the current drilling program; assay results are pending.

The Valdora Zone 1 returned high-grade results including 70.9 g/t Au over 1.5 metres in channel O3AL-D20-22-001. This sample is located at the junction of north-east trending and east-west trending shear zones at the contact of an iron-rich gabbro. The same outcrop delivered other significant results including 9.0 g/t Au over 0.7 metres in channel O3AL-D20-22-027, which is associated with an east-west trending shear zone within the gabbroic intrusion.

The channel at Simkar was undertaken at the south-western end of the zone. Channel O3AL-D20-17-030 intersected 7.8 g/t Au over 1.2 metres and is related to an east-north-east shear zone with quartz-calcite veinlets crosscutting an iron-rich gabbro of the Anamaque sill.

