O3 Mining Intersects 119.1 g/t Au over 2.5 Metres at Malartic H, Marban Alliance

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received partial assay results from its 24,505 metre drilling campaign completed between January and March 2024 on the Malartic H area within the Marban Alliance project, in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada.
119.1 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in hole O3MA-24-652 at a vertical depth of 114.2 metres, including 297.0 g/t over 1.0 metre on Malartic H
80.6 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in hole O3MA-24-554A at a vertical depth of 33.6 metres, including 411.0 g/t over 0.6 metres on Malartic H
1.9 g/t Au over 40.6 metres in hole O3MA-24-647 at a vertical depth of 77.6 metres on Malartic H
O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra commented: "These high-grade intercepts from our 2024 infill drilling program at Malartic H represent the first set of assay results since our maiden mineral resource estimate in June 2023. Malartic H continues to show potential to grow both laterally and at depth and we remain hopeful that additional infill drilling could allow us to grow the deposit. These results continue to demonstrate the potential at Malartic H and the robustness of the Marban Alliance Project."
The objective of the 2024 drilling campaign on the Malartic H deposit was the conversion to the indicated category of the inferred resource estimated in 2023 (see news release of O3 Mining dated June 20, 2023 and entitled "O3 Mining Delivers Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for Malartic H"). This campaign totalled 121 drill holes of which assay results for 56 of them are reported today. We will continue reporting as new assay results become available.
Malartic H Deposit
The Malartic H deposit has a recognized strike length of 950 metres, 300 metres wide and down to a vertical depth of 500 metres. It is located within five kilometres of the proposed processing plant described in the pre-feasibility study published on Marban Alliance in 2022 and approximately one kilometre to the north of the Malartic Hygrade former mine, near the hinge of a regional Z-shaped fold. The mineralized system is partially open laterally and completely open at depth. Notably, the Malartic H deposit is positioned between the northwestern extensions of the Marbenite and Norbenite shears, which host most of the resources of the Marban Alliance Project. At Malartic H, the two shears are northwest-trending and dipping around 70 degrees to the northeast. The deposit is hosted by an alternance of mafic and ultramafic volcanic sequence of the Jacola formation. Similar to the Hygrade area, numerous intermediate to felsic dyke systems are injected in the volcanic sequence. The mineralization occurs as disseminated pyrite with local visible gold in quartz veins and veinlets and disseminated in the host rock. Zones are spatially correlated shears within mafic volcanic units or with the intermediate to felsic dykes. All zones are roughly subparallel.
The dyke swarm hosting the gold mineralization at Norlartic Extension is geologically identical to the one hosting the Norlartic and Kierens mineralization. They correspond to mafic and intermediate fine-grained dykes, which have been successfully traced along a two-kilometre trend and serve as a marker to the mineralized corridor.
Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts. Only intercepts with metal factor above 5.0 (g/t Au x metres) are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 200 metres from surface. See Table 2 below for full technical parameters.
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Grade (g/t Au)
Core Length (m)
Vertical Depth (m)
Metal Factor (g/t Au x m)
Zone
O3MA-24-554A
44.2
47.3
80.6
3.1
33.6
249.8
Malartic H
Including
46.7
47.3
411.0
0.6
34.5
246.6
O3MA-24-555
13.0
18.4
2.6
5.4
11.2
14.0
O3MA-24-560
116.5
121.0
2.9
4.5
89.3
13.2
Including
120.5
121.0
15.3
0.5
90.7
7.6
O3MA-24-570
57.1
58.5
4.0
1.4
43.5
5.7
116.4
119.2
1.8
2.8
87.4
5.0
O3MA-24-583
106.0
118.9
0.6
12.9
76.0
8.2
O3MA-24-598
63.3
65.3
3.5
2
56.9
7.0
70.0
78.4
1.4
8.4
65.6
12.1
167.5
170.3
2.3
2.8
149.0
6.5
O3MA-24-602
25.7
27.5
3.1
1.8
17.7
5.5
O3MA-24-603
102.3
117.9
0.9
15.6
76.1
13.7
O3MA-24-607
85.3
88.0
3.7
2.7
78.9
10.0
O3MA-24-612
32.3
35.0
2.8
2.7
23.1
7.6
64.9
67.5
2.5
2.6
45.8
6.4
75.0
87.9
1.1
12.9
56.4
14.5
118.6
139.4
1.3
20.8
88.6
26.6
O3MA-24-617
23.1
32.7
1.3
9.6
27.0
12.1
135.6
143.5
0.7
7.9
137.3
5.3
O3MA-24-618
248.0
255.5
0.7
7.5
217.1
5.6
O3MA-24-619
9.5
16.0
1.1
6.5
8.4
7.0
29.5
31.2
3.0
1.7
21.1
5.1
59.5
61.4
4.5
1.9
42.7
8.6
O3MA-24-622A
92.9
100.0
0.9
7.1
92.1
6.1
211.0
219.0
0.7
8
205.2
5.4
O3MA-24-623
56.1
60.9
2.0
4.8
43.0
9.4
191.1
193.2
4.6
2.1
132.3
9.6
O3MA-24-628
27.2
32.0
1.9
4.8
20.0
9.2
60.5
67.8
0.7
7.3
44.0
5.2
O3MA-24-637
192.8
212.0
1.6
19.2
176.7
31.2
O3MA-24-641*
110.5
120.0
3.2
9.5
80.7
30.3
Table 1 (continued): Drill Hole Intercepts. Only intercepts with metal factor above 5.0 (g/t Au x metres) are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 200 metres from surface. See Table 2 below for full technical parameters.
Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Grade (g/t Au)
Core Length (m)
Vertical Depth (m)
Metal Factor (g/t Au x m)
Zone
O3MA-24-645*
6.6
7.8
6.3
1.2
5.4
7.5
Malartic H
194.3
198.2
1.3
3.9
137.4
5.1
O3MA-24-647
63.6
104.2
1.9
40.6
77.6
75.6
117.0
126.0
1.1
9
112.4
10.0
129.6
136.0
1.4
6.4
122.8
8.9
139.2
143.3
1.5
4.1
130.6
6.1
O3MA-24-652*
83.0
87.7
2.5
4.7
58.6
11.9
166.5
169.0
119.1
2.5
114.2
297.7
Including
166.5
167.5
297
1
113.8
297
O3MA-23-543
124.4
126.0
3.3
1.6
109.6
5.3
Norlartic Extension
O3MA-23-544
44.2
48.4
1.4
4.2
42.1
6.0
70.0
75.3
1.8
5.3
63.7
9.7
104.3
107.6
2.1
3.3
91.1
6.9
O3MA-23-545
45.3
48.0
2.1
2.7
43.1
5.6
61.0
78.0
1.4
17
62.3
24.5
O3MA-23-547
134.0
142.5
1.1
8.5
102.7
9.1
True width determination is currently unknown but is estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length interval for the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated.
*Interval where metallic sieve analysis is pending
Table 2: Technical parameters of holes of the 2023-2024 campaign at Malartic H and Norlartic Extension that have received assay results
Hole
Azimuth (°)
Dip
(°)
Start
Depth
(m)
End
Depth
(m)
Length
UTM Zone
18 Easting (m)
UTM Zone18 Northing (m)
Assays
Status
O3MA-24-549
224
-45
0
141.3
141.3
275488
5339570
All Received
O3MA-24-550A
224
-49
0
182.7
182.7
275596
5339618
All Received
O3MA-24-551A
215
-81
0
129.2
129.2
275488
5339570
All Received
O3MA-24-552
226
-50
0
183.1
183.1
275484
5339510
All Received
O3MA-24-553
224
-50
0
158.6
158.6
275625
5339582
All Received
O3MA-24-554A
224
-48
0
213
213
275521
5339495
All Received
O3MA-24-555
224
-45
0
126
126
275453
5339528
All Received
O3MA-24-557
224
-50
0
189
189
275558
5339526
All Received
O3MA-24-559
224
-55
0
225
225
275372
5339515
All Received
O3MA-24-560
224
-46
0
168
168
275593
5339450
All Received
O3MA-24-562
224
-45
0
162
162
275565
5339478
All Received
O3MA-24-563
63
-85
0
108
108
275373
5339515
All Received
O3MA-24-564
225
-45
0
105
105
274985
5339922
All Received
O3MA-24-565
224
-55
0
180
180
275383
5339432
All Received
O3MA-24-566A
225
-60
0
107.9
107.9
275605
5339351
All Received
O3MA-24-569
224
-45
0
189.1
189.1
275374
5339457
All Received
O3MA-24-570
224
-46
0
180.1
180.1
275570
5339372
All Received
O3MA-24-571
224
-45
0
105
105
275060
5339878
All Received
O3MA-24-572
225
-55
0
108
108
275553
5339412
All Received
O3MA-24-574
224
-45
0
105
105
275562
5339317
All Received
O3MA-24-575
224
-45
0
147
147
275101
5339918
All Received
O3MA-24-576
224
-45
0
143.6
143.6
275531
5339336
All Received
O3MA-24-579
224
-50
0
170.6
170.6
275307
5339451
All Received
O3MA-24-581
224
-45
0
137.9
137.9
275079
5339843
All Received
O3MA-24-583
224
-45
0
147
147
275492
5339396
All Received
O3MA-24-584A
224
-45
0
123
123
275285
5339487
All Received
O3MA-24-587
224
-45
0
90
90
275289
5339382
All Received
O3MA-24-589
224
-50
0
174
174
275481
5339457
All Received
O3MA-24-590
224
-50
0
99
99
275270
5339416
All Received
O3MA-24-591
224
-45
0
96
96
274948
5339878
All Received
O3MA-24-592
224
-45
0
108
108
275184
5339503
All Received
O3MA-24-594
224
-45
0
105
105
275222
5339483
All Received
O3MA-24-597
224
-45
0
94.6
94.6
275243
5339449
All Received
O3MA-24-598
214
-63
0
231
231
275190
5339965
All Received
O3MA-24-599
225
-66
0
156
156
275020
5340267
All Received
O3MA-24-600
224
-45
0
102
102
275039
5339803
All Received
O3MA-24-602
224
-45
0
138.2
138.2
275081
5339786
All Received
O3MA-24-603
224
-45
0
213.2
213.2
275201
5339958
All Received
O3MA-24-604
224
-45
0
171.1
171.1
274987
5340286
All Received
O3MA-24-607
197
-65
0
261
261
275201
5339958
All Received
O3MA-24-612
224
-45
0
221.9
221.9
275207
5339749
All Received
O3MA-24-613
239
-65
0
186
186
275154
5339953
All Received
O3MA-24-614
224
-45
0
110.8
110.8
274989
5340199
All Received
O3MA-24-615
206
-45
0
291.2
291.2
275172
5340092
Partial
O3MA-24-617
239
-80
0
207
207
275154
5339953
All Received
O3MA-24-618
238
-59
0
369
369
275512
5339760
All Received
O3MA-24-619
224
-45
0
201
201
275141
5339956
All Received
O3MA-24-622A
216
-72
0
225
225
275119
5339999
Partial
O3MA-24-623
228
-46
0
216
216
275115
5340141
All Received
O3MA-24-628
224
-45
0
183
183
275110
5339983
All Received
O3MA-24-637
212
-64
0
312
312
275419
5339755
All Received
O3MA-24-641
224
-45
0
159.1
159.1
275028
5340011
Partial
O3MA-24-645
224
-45
0
200.7
200.7
275069
5340051
Partial
O3MA-24-647
225
-70
0
165
165
275216
5339862
All Received
O3MA-24-652
224
-45
0
174
174
274979
5340083
All Received
O3MA-24-654
224
-45
0
346
346
275298
5339941
Partial
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Louis Gariepy , P.Eng (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of O3 Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Half-core samples are shipped to Agat laboratory in Val-d'Or, Québec, and Mississauga, Ontario for assaying. The core is crushed to 75% passing -2 mm (10 mesh), a 250 g split of this material is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) and 50 g is analyzed by Fire Assay (FA) with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples assaying >10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish using a 50 g charge.
Commercial certified standard material and blanks are systematically inserted by O3 Mining's geologists into the sample chain after every 18 core samples as part of the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Third-party assays are submitted to other designated laboratories for 5% of mineralized samples. Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.
About O3 Mining Inc.
O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.
O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (107,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.
