O3 Mining Publishes 2023 ESG Report

TORONTO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce it has published its 2023 environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") report outlining the Corporation's performance, practices and commitments to developing its projects responsibly.

The 2023 ESG report is O3 Mining's fourth report outlining the assessment of ESG performance throughout the years. We are aware that the practice of sustainable and responsible development in our business is constantly evolving, requiring ongoing commitment and reflection. We continue to work with our stakeholders to create a sustainable future while building the projects of tomorrow.

Highlights

Received two awards for excellent practices in sustainable development from the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association ("QMEA") and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC").

("PDAC"). Publication of the Responsible Exploration Program and maintained ECOLOGO certification.

Reached gender parity with 52% female workforce, highlighting the company's commitment to gender equality.

Achieved a 52% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to 2022.

Use of a water recirculation system, reducing water consumption by 40% compared to the previous year.

Planted over 10,000 trees as part of reforestation efforts.

Created a Health and Safety Committee, composed of employees and management representatives, to involve all workers in maintaining a safe work environment.

Held more than 250 meetings with local community members, in addition to specific consultation meetings, workshops, and information meetings with local communities and First Nations communities.

Significantly increased engagement with stakeholders through different tools including a community-based website for the Marban Alliance project.

Contributed C$181,400 in charitable donations and sponsorships, demonstrating a strong commitment to community support.

"Since our initial report, we have made significant strides in developing our projects responsibly and measuring our performance with the help of three years of data. We are determined to continue leading the industry and inspiring others to act as positive change agents. Collaboration among companies, producers, developers, and explorers is essential for driving change in the mining industry, and our team is committed to playing a role in shaping its future." said José Vizquerra, President and Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining.

Myrzah Bello, Vice President of Sustainable Development and Human Resources of O3 Mining commented, "As we continue our journey to developing our projects responsibly, we always look at improving our practices conscious that setbacks can occur along the way. Our 2023 ESG report demonstrates our team's commitment and dedication to always progressing. "

O3 Mining's ESG best practices were recognized this past year by PDAC and QMEA by awarding the company awards recognizing excellence in sustainable development. These prestigious awards at both the Canadian and provincial levels are testaments to our commitment and dedication to continuously improve our practices, foster collaborative partnerships, and shape the responsible future of exploration and mining.

The 2023 ESG report is designed to provide stakeholders with O3 Mining's progress as it continues to work towards its ESG goals. The report was reviewed and approved by the Sustainable Development Committee established by the Board of Directors of the Corporation, as well as by Senior Management and the Vice President, Sustainable Development and Human Resources, of the Corporation.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (107,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.

