O3 Mining Received 2024 PDAC Sustainable Development Award

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 PDAC Sustainable Development Award. This award, given by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), recognizes companies demonstrating an exceptional commitment to sustainable development in the mining industry.

Figure 1: O3 Mining Team receiving the 2024 PDAC Award for Sustainable Development (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.) View PDF PDF Download (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

The PDAC Award for Sustainable Development is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the Canadian exploration sector. It highlights the efforts and achievements of companies that go beyond legal requirements to integrate sustainable development practices into their operations, thereby contributing to the improvement of local communities' lives, the protection of the environment, and the advancement of the industry.

"We are pleased to receive this prestigious award from PDAC. We continuously strive to follow sustainable development as a core value at O3 Mining and firmly believe that the next generation of mining development will have a key focus on sustainability, mutually beneficial partnerships, and leveraging existing facilities to eliminate the unnecessary construction of new infrastructure. We will continue to exceed industry standards, innovate our development practices, and contribute to the mining industry." Said O3 Mining President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra.

A Commitment to Sustainable Development

Myrzah Bello shares the vision of the O3 Mining team: "We firmly believe that sustainable development is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity to innovate and create long-term value for our shareholders, our employees, the communities we work with, and the environment. This recognition by PDAC validates our approach and our ongoing efforts to be at the vanguard of sustainable development practices in the mining industry."

The mining industry plays a crucial role in the global ecological transition, providing the materials necessary for the manufacture of green technologies and the construction of a sustainable economy. As the recipient of the PDAC 2024 award, the Corporation is committed to sharing its knowledge, practices, and innovations with the rest of the industry to encourage a broader adoption of sustainable development principles.

Figure 1: O3 Mining Team receiving the 2024 PDAC Award for Sustainable Development

Evolving Together

The Corporation will continue to work tirelessly to exceed industry standards, innovate in our sustainable development practices, and contribute positively to the mining industry.

We would like to thank the Canadian Prospectors & Developers Association for this distinction, as well as our employees, partners, and all the stakeholders who have contributed to our success. Together, we will continue to shape the future of the mining industry to be more sustainable, responsible, and inclusive.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (75,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.