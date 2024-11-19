O3 Mining Receives Final Assay Results at Malartic H, Intersects 30.0 g/t Au over 3.0 Metres, Marban Alliance

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received the third and final set of assay results from its 28,868 metre drilling campaign completed between January 2024 and August 2024 on the Malartic H deposit ("Malartic H") within the Marban Alliance project, in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (the "Marban Alliance Project").
30.0 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in hole O3MA-24-707 at a vertical depth of 241.4 metres, including 101 g/t Au over 0.7 metres on Malartic H
40.2 g/t Au over 1.9 metres in hole O3MA-24-701 at a vertical depth of 141.3 metres, including 151 g/t Au over 0.5 metres on Malartic H
1.8 g/t Au over 39.8 metres in hole O3MA-24-642 at a vertical depth of 55.6 metres
O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra commented: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of the final assay results from our infill drilling campaign at Malartic H, completed earlier this year. These results mark the third and final set of assays, following the initial results on April 17, 2024, and the second set of results on July 18, 2024. With the completion of this campaign and the full compilation of assay data, we are now positioned to work on a mineral resource estimate as we focus on upgrading the current inferred resource to the measured and/or indicated categories. We are proud of the progress made at Malartic H, which continues to reinforce our confidence in the strength of the Marban Alliance project and the strategic value Malartic H brings to it."
The Malartic H deposit has a recognized strike length of 950 metres, 300 metres wide and down to a vertical depth of 500 metres. It is located within five kilometres of the proposed processing plant described in the pre-feasibility study published on the Marban Alliance Project in 2022 and approximately one kilometre to the north of the Malartic Hygrade former mine, near the hinge of a regional Z-shaped fold. The mineralized system is partially open laterally and completely open at depth. Notably, the Malartic H deposit is positioned between the northwestern extensions of the Marbenite and Norbenite shears, which host most of the resources of the Marban Alliance Project. At Malartic H, the two shears are northwest-trending and dipping around 70 degrees to the northeast. The deposit is hosted by an alternance of mafic and ultramafic volcanic sequence of the Jacola formation. Similar to the Hygrade area, numerous intermediate to felsic dyke systems are injected in the volcanic sequence. The mineralization occurs as disseminated pyrite with local visible gold in quartz veins and veinlets and disseminated in the host rock. Zones are spatially correlated shears within mafic volcanic units or with the intermediate to felsic dykes. All zones are roughly subparallel.
Table 1: Drill Hole Intercepts at Malartic H. Only intercepts with metal factor above 5.0 (g/t Au x metres) are reported, cut-off 0.3 g/t Au and above 200 metres from surface. See Table 2 below for full technical parameters.
Hole
From
(m)
To
(m)
Vertical
Depth
(m)
Grade
(g/t Au)
Core Length
(m)
Metal Factor
(g/t Au x m)
O3MA-24-578
24.4
32.9
19.3
0.9
8.5
7.7
O3MA-24-578
37.1
44.7
28
0.9
7.6
6.5
O3MA-24-593
85.5
105
65.4
0.6
19.5
11.5
O3MA-24-593
114.2
135.8
85.7
1.2
21.6
26.8
O3MA-24-605
130.7
132
92.3
5.2
1.3
6.8
O3MA-24-608
50
57.7
35.5
1.3
7.7
10.1
O3MA-24-610
4
18.1
6.5
1.8
14.1
26.0
O3MA-24-631A
153.4
156.7
130.4
1.7
3.3
5.6
O3MA-24-635
46.5
52.2
34
1.2
5.7
7.0
O3MA-24-638
51.6
57.1
38.2
0.9
5.5
5.2
O3MA-24-638
61.1
77
48.6
3.3
15.9
51.9
Including
70.5
71.5
50
33.6
1
33.6
O3MA-24-638
207.5
215.1
146.7
0.7
7.6
5.1
O3MA-24-639
46.4
52
33.7
1.2
5.6
6.6
O3MA-24-642
55.6
95.4
62.2
1.8
39.8
70.2
O3MA-24-644
46.2
57
34.4
3.2
10.8
35.0
Including
55
56
37
18.8
1
18.8
O3MA-24-646
160.7
162
108.5
4
1.3
5.2
O3MA-24-646
169.5
171
114.3
9.2
1.5
13.8
O3MA-24-646
179
184
121.7
1.5
5
7.6
O3MA-24-648
20.2
22.9
17.1
2.3
2.7
6.3
O3MA-24-648
39.6
49.7
36.3
0.9
10.1
9.2
O3MA-24-660A
134.7
142.9
120.7
2
8.2
16.5
Including
137.8
138.6
120
12.8
0.8
10.2
O3MA-24-660A
315
316
272.7
5.8
1
5.8
O3MA-24-697
69.4
70.5
52.4
5.5
1.1
6.1
O3MA-24-697
194
201
140
1.1
7
8.0
O3MA-24-699
208
210.2
159.3
3
2.2
6.5
O3MA-24-699
290.9
295.2
223.3
1.9
4.3
8.2
O3MA-24-699
298.3
301
228.3
2.8
2.7
7.6
O3MA-24-699
337.8
347
260.9
5.9
9.2
53.9
Including
338.8
339.5
258
14.1
0.7
9.9
Including
339.5
340
259
63.9
0.5
32.0
O3MA-24-699
352
358
270.4
2.2
6
13.5
O3MA-24-699
401.9
405
306.6
13.9
3.1
43.0
Including
402.5
403
306
43.7
0.5
21.8
Including
403
403.5
306
14.9
0.5
7.4
O3MA-24-700
396.7
400.8
278.1
2.2
4.1
8.9
O3MA-24-701
59
68.5
44.7
0.6
9.5
5.3
O3MA-24-701
104.7
109.2
74.8
1.9
4.5
8.6
O3MA-24-701
141.3
143.2
99.1
40.2
1.9
76.5
Including
141.3
141.8
99
151
0.5
75.5
O3MA-24-701
189.5
204
136.3
0.6
14.5
8.6
O3MA-24-702
73
77.2
54.3
1.2
4.2
5.0
O3MA-24-702
91
93.6
66.8
3.1
2.6
8.0
O3MA-24-702
113.7
118.6
84
1.4
4.9
6.8
O3MA-24-702
126.6
136.5
95
1.1
9.9
11.1
O3MA-24-702
181.8
198.9
136.8
1.7
17.1
29.1
O3MA-24-703
211.6
215
163.7
1.8
3.4
6.1
O3MA-24-703A
201
205.5
145.9
8.8
4.5
39.5
Including
203
204
146
30.9
1
30.9
O3MA-24-703A
325.5
330
231.7
5.1
4.5
23.0
O3MA-24-704
107.6
113
78
7.5
5.4
40.3
Including
110
111
78
17.8
1
17.8
O3MA-24-705
232.8
236.6
184.8
4.9
3.8
18.6
O3MA-24-705
288.5
293.5
228.3
1.7
5
8.6
O3MA-24-705
391.5
400
309.2
0.8
8.5
6.5
O3MA-24-706B
116
119.5
93.4
2.3
3.5
8.0
O3MA-24-706B
277.5
281.1
220.9
1.4
3.6
5.1
O3MA-24-706B
284.7
292.3
228.1
4
7.6
30.0
Including
286.6
287.3
227
14.5
0.7
10.2
O3MA-24-707
241.4
244.4
171.6
30
3
90.1
Including
242.5
243.2
172
101
0.7
70.7
O3MA-24-707
249.7
260
179.7
2.2
10.3
22.4
O3MA-24-708
150
151.5
102.4
7.3
1.5
10.9
O3MA-24-708
260.4
273.5
178.1
2.3
13.1
30.6
O3MA-24-710
218.7
228.5
181.9
2.7
9.8
26.4
Including
228
228.5
186
17.5
0.5
8.8
O3MA-24-710
233.5
235
190.4
18.7
1.5
28.0
Including
233.5
234
190
20.4
0.5
10.2
Including
234
234.5
190
34.2
0.5
17.1
O3MA-24-710
286.8
299.3
237
3.9
12.5
49.1
Including
288.8
289.7
234
13.1
0.9
11.8
O3MA-24-711
416.6
425
353.3
1.1
8.4
9.5
O3MA-24-711
497
504
417.6
1.3
7
9.0
O3MA-24-714
122.3
146
106.5
0.7
23.7
15.5
O3MA-24-714
213.5
217.7
170.1
1.3
4.2
5.4
O3MA-24-714
298.8
304
237.1
1.6
5.2
8.6
True width determination is currently unknown but is estimated at 65-80% of the reported core length interval for the zones. Assays are uncut except where indicated.
Table 2: Technical parameters of holes of the 2024 campaign at Malartic H that have received assay results
Hole
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Start Depth (m)
End depth (m)
Length
UTM Zone 18 Easting (m)
UTM Zone 18 Northing (m)
Assays Status
O3MA-24-549
224
-45
0
141.3
141.3
275488
5339570
All Received
O3MA-24-550A
224
-49
0
182.7
182.7
275596
5339618
All Received
O3MA-24-551A
215
-81
0
129.2
129.2
275488
5339570
All Received
O3MA-24-552
226
-50
0
183.1
183.1
275484
5339510
All Received
O3MA-24-553
224
-50
0
158.6
158.6
275625
5339582
All Received
O3MA-24-554A
224
-48
0
213.0
213.0
275521
5339495
All Received
O3MA-24-555
224
-45
0
126.0
126.0
275453
5339528
All Received
O3MA-24-556
224
-45
0
153.0
153.0
275410
5339496
All Received
O3MA-24-557
224
-50
0
189.0
189.0
275558
5339526
All Received
O3MA-24-558
224
-45
0
96.0
96.0
274904
5339951
All Received
O3MA-24-559
224
-55
0
225.0
225.0
275372
5339515
All Received
O3MA-24-560
224
-46
0
168.0
168.0
275593
5339450
All Received
O3MA-24-561
224
-45
0
96.0
96.0
274939
5339929
All Received
O3MA-24-562
224
-45
0
162.0
162.0
275565
5339478
All Received
O3MA-24-563
63
-85
0
108.0
108.0
275373
5339515
All Received
O3MA-24-564
225
-45
0
105.0
105.0
274985
5339922
All Received
O3MA-24-565
224
-55
0
180.0
180.0
275383
5339432
All Received
O3MA-24-566A
225
-60
0
107.9
107.9
275605
5339351
All Received
O3MA-24-567
224
-45
0
106.0
106.0
275028
5339904
All Received
O3MA-24-569
224
-45
0
189.1
189.1
275374
5339457
All Received
O3MA-24-570
224
-46
0
180.1
180.1
275570
5339372
All Received
O3MA-24-571
224
-45
0
105.0
105.0
275060
5339878
All Received
O3MA-24-572
225
-55
0
108.0
108.0
275553
5339412
All Received
O3MA-24-573
224
-45
0
141.1
141.1
275329
5339417
All Received
O3MA-24-574
224
-45
0
105.0
105.0
275562
5339317
All Received
O3MA-24-575
224
-45
0
147.0
147.0
275101
5339918
All Received
O3MA-24-576
224
-45
0
143.6
143.6
275531
5339336
All Received
O3MA-24-578
224
-45
0
168.0
168.0
275120
5339880
All Received
O3MA-24-579
224
-50
0
170.6
170.6
275307
5339451
All Received
O3MA-24-580
224
-45
0
144.0
144.0
275514
5339371
All Received
O3MA-24-581
224
-45
0
137.9
137.9
275079
5339843
All Received
O3MA-24-583
224
-45
0
147.0
147.0
275492
5339396
All Received
O3MA-24-584A
224
-45
0
123.0
123.0
275285
5339487
All Received
O3MA-24-585
224
-45
0
93.0
93.0
275017
5339842
All Received
O3MA-24-587
224
-45
0
90.0
90.0
275289
5339382
All Received
O3MA-24-588
224
-45
0
96.0
96.0
274987
5339864
All Received
O3MA-24-589
224
-50
0
174.0
174.0
275481
5339457
All Received
O3MA-24-590
224
-50
0
99.0
99.0
275270
5339416
All Received
O3MA-24-591
224
-45
0
96.0
96.0
274948
5339878
All Received
O3MA-24-592
224
-45
0
108.0
108.0
275184
5339503
All Received
O3MA-24-593
224
-45
0
216.0
216.0
275187
5339776
All Received
O3MA-24-594
224
-45
0
105.0
105.0
275222
5339483
All Received
O3MA-24-595
252
-45
0
188.0
188.0
275590
5339613
All Received
O3MA-24-597
224
-45
0
94.6
94.6
275243
5339449
All Received
O3MA-24-598
214
-63
0
231.0
231.0
275190
5339965
All Received
O3MA-24-599
225
-66
0
156.0
156.0
275020
5340267
All Received
O3MA-24-600
224
-45
0
102.0
102.0
275039
5339803
All Received
O3MA-24-602
224
-45
0
138.2
138.2
275081
5339786
All Received
O3MA-24-603
224
-45
0
213.2
213.2
275201
5339958
All Received
O3MA-24-604
224
-45
0
171.1
171.1
274987
5340286
All Received
O3MA-24-605
224
-45
0
147.0
147.0
275098
5339751
All Received
O3MA-24-606
234
-55
0
198.1
198.1
275099
5340231
All Received
O3MA-24-607
197
-65
0
261.0
261.0
275201
5339958
All Received
O3MA-24-608
224
-45
0
201.0
201.0
275138
5339789
All Received
O3MA-24-609
210
-52
0
162.2
162.2
275071
5340220
All Received
O3MA-24-610
224
-45
0
132.0
132.0
275106
5339700
All Received
O3MA-24-611
224
-45
0
189.0
189.0
275160
5339920
All Received
O3MA-24-612
224
-45
0
221.9
221.9
275207
5339749
All Received
O3MA-24-613
239
-65
0
186.0
186.0
275154
5339953
All Received
O3MA-24-614
224
-45
0
110.8
110.8
274989
5340199
All Received
O3MA-24-615
206
-45
0
291.2
291.2
275172
5340092
All Received
O3MA-24-617
239
-80
0
207.0
207.0
275154
5339953
All Received
O3MA-24-618
238
-59
0
369.0
369.0
275512
5339760
All Received
O3MA-24-619
224
-45
0
201.0
201.0
275141
5339956
All Received
O3MA-24-620
224
-56
0
165.0
165.0
275095
5340185
All Received
O3MA-24-621
223
-46
0
162.0
162.0
275326
5339526
All Received
O3MA-24-622A
216
-72
0
225.0
225.0
275119
5339999
All Received
O3MA-24-623
228
-46
0
216.0
216.0
275115
5340141
All Received
O3MA-24-624
224
-56
0
291.0
291.0
275512
5339760
All Received
O3MA-24-625
224
-67
0
177.0
177.0
275326
5339526
All Received
O3MA-24-626
238
-67
0
237.0
237.0
275115
5340141
All Received
O3MA-24-627
202
-51
0
226.0
226.0
275471
5339696
All Received
O3MA-24-628
224
-45
0
183.0
183.0
275110
5339983
All Received
O3MA-24-630
224
-45
0
198.0
198.0
275073
5340113
All Received
O3MA-24-631A
224
-56
0
285.0
285.0
275480
5339725
All Received
O3MA-24-632
224
-45
0
150.0
150.0
275071
5339944
All Received
O3MA-24-633
224
-45
0
132.1
132.1
275021
5340118
All Received
O3MA-24-634
228
-85
0
204.0
204.0
275326
5339526
All Received
O3MA-24-635
224
-45
0
180.0
180.0
275070
5339999
All Received
O3MA-24-636
224
-45
0
141.2
141.2
274989
5340144
All Received
O3MA-24-637
212
-64
0
312.0
312.0
275419
5339755
All Received
O3MA-24-638
224
-45
0
282.0
282.0
275216
5339862
All Received
O3MA-24-639
224
-45
0
117.0
117.0
274983
5339970
All Received
O3MA-24-641
224
-45
0
159.1
159.1
275028
5340011
All Received
O3MA-24-642
225
-58
0
279.0
279.0
275216
5339862
All Received
O3MA-24-643A
196
-47
0
318.0
318.0
275419
5339755
All Received
O3MA-24-644
224
-45
0
96.0
96.0
274947
5339991
All Received
O3MA-24-645
224
-45
0
200.7
200.7
275069
5340051
All Received
O3MA-24-646
224
-45
0
189.0
189.0
275031
5340073
All Received
O3MA-24-647
225
-70
0
165.0
165.0
275216
5339862
All Received
O3MA-24-648
224
-57
0
180.0
180.0
275263
5339576
All Received
O3MA-24-649
201
-51
0
309.0
309.0
275390
5339693
All Received
O3MA-24-651
224
-45
0
247.5
247.5
275275
5339698
All Received
O3MA-24-652
224
-45
0
174.0
174.0
274979
5340083
All Received
O3MA-24-654
224
-45
0
346.0
346.0
275298
5339941
All Received
O3MA-24-655
224
-45
0
178.1
178.1
275167
5339707
All Received
O3MA-24-656
224
-51
0
166.0
166.0
275292
5339546
All Received
O3MA-24-657
224
-45
0
87.1
87.1
275085
5339628
All Received
O3MA-24-659
224
-45
0
144.1
144.1
275221
5339538
All Received
O3MA-24-660A
216
-61
0
339.1
339.1
275379
5339707
All Received
O3MA-24-661
224
-45
0
144.0
144.0
275263
5339525
All Received
O3MA-24-662
224
-45
0
96.2
96.2
275027
5339736
All Received
O3MA-24-663
224
-45
0
106.0
106.0
275056
5339712
All Received
O3MA-24-665
224
-45
0
105.1
105.1
275063
5339663
All Received
O3MA-24-666
224
-50
0
348.0
348.0
275368
5339727
All Received
O3MA-24-668
224
-45
0
126.0
126.0
275184
5339558
All Received
O3MA-24-670
224
-45
0
96.0
96.0
275144
5339517
All Received
O3MA-24-671
224
-46
0
168.0
168.0
275481
5339614
All Received
O3MA-24-672
224
-45
0
180.0
180.0
275725
5339392
All Received
O3MA-24-673
224
-45
0
114.0
114.0
275150
5339580
All Received
O3MA-24-674
224
-60
0
273.0
273.0
275327
5339635
All Received
O3MA-24-675
224
-77
0
177.0
177.0
275481
5339614
All Received
O3MA-24-676
252
-47
0
246.0
246.0
275460
5339589
All Received
O3MA-24-677
224
-50
0
129.0
129.0
275113
5339603
All Received
O3MA-24-678
224
-45
0
405.0
405.0
275382
5339908
All Received
O3MA-24-679
226
-47
0
222.0
222.0
275460
5339589
All Received
O3MA-24-680
202
-50
0
235.0
235.0
275327
5339635
All Received
O3MA-24-681
245
-47
0
231.0
231.0
275598
5339669
All Received
O3MA-24-682
224
-45
0
201.0
201.0
275233
5339658
All Received
O3MA-24-684
224
-45
0
150.0
150.0
275670
5339384
All Received
O3MA-24-685
224
-50
0
240.1
240.1
275280
5339648
All Received
O3MA-24-691
224
-45
0
129.0
129.0
274948
5340158
All Received
O3MA-24-692
224
-45
0
105.0
105.0
274911
5340068
All Received
O3MA-24-693
224
-45
0
120.0
120.0
274949
5340106
All Received
O3MA-24-694
224
-45
0
141.0
141.0
274893
5340004
All Received
O3MA-24-695
224
-45
0
180.0
180.0
274936
5340043
All Received
O3MA-24-696
236
-48
0
402.0
402.0
275382
5339908
All Received
O3MA-24-697
206
-45
0
313.0
313.0
275133
5340126
All Received
O3MA-24-698
224
-45
0
297.0
297.0
275319
5339739
All Received
O3MA-24-699
224
-53
0
405.0
405.0
275397
5339875
All Received
O3MA-24-700
224
-46
0
441.0
441.0
275449
5339861
All Received
O3MA-24-701
224
-45
0
285.0
285.0
275285
5339762
All Received
O3MA-24-702
224
-45
0
276.0
276.0
27525q
5339785
All Received
O3MA-24-703A
224
-45
0
381.0
381.0
275407
5339822
All Received
O3MA-24-704
224
-45
0
279.2
279.2
275226
5339815
All Received
O3MA-24-705
223
-52
0
435.0
435.0
275456
5339814
All Received
O3MA-24-706B
241
-52
0
306.0
306.0
275294
5339825
All Received
O3MA-24-707
224
-45
0
327.0
327.0
275294
5339825
All Received
O3MA-24-708
224
-45
0
351.0
351.0
275363
5339780
All Received
O3MA-24-710
225
-55
0
308.9
308.9
275294
5339825
All Received
O3MA-24-711
224
-64
0
609.0
609.0
275382
5339908
All Received
O3MA-24-714
224
-50
0
348.0
348.0
275341
5339796
All Received
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Fati Cor Seck, Geo (OGQ #1656), Senior Geologist of O3 Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Half-core samples are shipped to Agat Laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Québec, and Mississauga, Ontario, for assaying. The core is crushed to 75% passing -2 mm (10 mesh), a 250 g split of this material is pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) and 50 g is analyzed by Fire Assay (FA) with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Samples assaying >10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed with a gravimetric finish using a 50 g charge.
Commercial certified standard material and blanks are systematically inserted by O3 Mining's geologists into the sample chain after every 18 core samples as part of the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Third-party assays are submitted to other designated laboratories for 5% of mineralized samples. Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.
About O3 Mining Inc.
O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.
O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (127,100 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling, the Corporation's ability to grow the Malartic H deposit and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Corporation, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the drill results at Malartic H; the significance of drill results; the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization; the ability of any material to be mined in a matter that is economic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. For further information on O3 Mining, please contact:
