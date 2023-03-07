O3A Project Brings ElliQ Companion Robots to Older Adults in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties

Older adults can now apply to participate in the ElliQ program

ABERDEEN, Wash., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) and Intuition Robotics have announced a new program to provide ElliQ , the AI-driven care companion robot, to older adults who are in need of additional support in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties. ElliQ reduces loneliness among older adults who live alone or spend most of their day alone. ElliQ also promotes healthy living by proactively engaging users with a variety of features including daily check-ins and conversation, cognitive and physical activities, connecting to family and friends, and more. ElliQ enables streamlined communication between older adults on O3A long-term services and their case managers. Individuals do not need to be O3A clients to participate in the program. Anyone 60 years and older who lives in Grays Harbor or Pacific Counties may apply. Program is limited and enrollment is expected to be completed no later than the end of March.

This program is part of O3A's support to older individuals to maintain their dignity, health, and independence in their homes through a comprehensive and coordinated system of home and community-based services that improve quality-of-life and enable people to age in place.

A TIME Best Invention of 2022, ElliQ is a voice operated tabletop device that improves older adults' wellbeing and feelings of social connectivity. Users have an average of 20 interactions a day with ElliQ and it has been proven to reduce loneliness for 80% of users, while making 90% feel better and 82% stay more mentally active.

"Older adults in rural Washington may not have the same access to in-person support: technology can be a component of wrap around services to maintain independence and health." said Laura Cepoi, Executive Director of The Olympic Area Agency on Aging. "Intuition Robotics has a unique and advanced solution in ElliQ, based on great response in other states. We're excited for our staff to begin offering ElliQ devices to older adults and observing its impact on improved health and increased engagement between older individuals with staff, health care providers, and loved ones."

"As our aging population increases, we must look to new technologies to assist the organizations and caregivers who are already stretched thin," said Jon Martin, Mayor of Ocean Shores. "In Ocean Shores, we have so many seniors who are isolated, and we are actively looking for ways to create new community connections. We're looking forward to introducing ElliQ into our community and alleviating the loneliness some of our older residents have been struggling with."

This announcement follows Intuition Robotics' partnership with the New York State Office for the Aging. Among the participants in that project, 97% of users surveyed say that ElliQ has changed their lives for the better.

"The work O3A is doing with the aging community in Washington is incredibly important and it's vital for companies with advanced solutions to support them with their mission," said Dor Skuler, Co-founder and CEO of Intuition Robotics. "Older adults around the world have been suffering from a loneliness crisis and ElliQ is in a unique position to help them and their care teams. We are grateful for the opportunity to take the work being done at O3A a step further with ElliQ at the helm, and bring its companionship and health and wellness support to older adults across Washington state."

Enrollment in the program is open now. To apply, please contact Michelle Fogus at [email protected] or 360.580.6001.

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is on a mission to empower older adults to live happier, healthier and more independent lives at home. The company's award-winning product, ElliQ®, is a proactive care companion for older adults. ElliQ, helps keep users healthy, engaged, and informed, while alleviating the effects of loneliness and social isolation. Intuition Robotics has won several awards for its work with ElliQ including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and the CES Best of Innovation award. Intuition Robotics is partnering with the New York State Office for the Aging to supply hundreds of ElliQs to aging New Yorkers. The company was founded in 2016 and investors include: Toyota Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, OurCrowd, Terra Ventures and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan, and Asia. To learn more, please visit intuitionrobotics.com .

About The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A)

The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) exists to help older individuals and persons with disabilities maintain their dignity, health, and independence in their homes through a comprehensive and coordinated system of home and community-based services. We serve a four-county rural area: Pacific, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, and Clallam Counties. We provide a variety of direct services as well as contracting with many other agencies to provide additional services. Please visit o3a.org to learn more.

