O3waterworks™ Sanitizing Spray Bottle Can Eliminate 99.9% Of SARS-CoV-2 Surrogate Virus In 30 Seconds

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O3waterworks LLC, today announced that their environmentally-friendly Sanitizing Spray Bottle has been proven to eliminate 99.9% of a commercial testing surrogateaa for the Human Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2bb in just 30 seconds. This new easy-to-use household cleaning and sanitizing spray replaces traditional synthetic chemicals. It creates low-concentration aqueous ozone which breaks up germscc and contaminants and then quickly becomes water and air, leaving no residue. Just tap water, a proprietary solid-diamond cell, and the rechargeable battery is all that is needed.

"We are proud to announce the results of O3waterworks Sanitizing Spray Bottle testing, which showed the surrogate virus for Human Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the CoVid-19 disease) was reduced by 99.9%," said Jonathan Nussbaum, President of O3waterworks LLC. "Generally speaking, most of the household cleaning products under one's kitchen sink may contain harmful formulas and toxic chemicals that aren't even listed as ingredients. We are on a mission to change that by providing a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable alternative to protect the home and health of the family while also making an impact on our planet."

Ozone at high concentrations has been used in municipal water purification and bottling plants, and as a large-scale sanitizer for hundreds of years. Aqueous ozone, at the low concentrations produced by O3waterworks, is ideal for small-scale home applications, replacing traditional chemicals where both effectiveness and safety are important.

O3waterworks Spray Bottle can be used to clean toothbrushes, wash fruits and veggies, rinse off dropped pacifiers, clean baby toys and much more. It replaces many everyday cleaning products such as glass cleaners, stainless steel cleaners and room deodorizers. Additionally, it helps kill odors, mildews, mold and can eliminate the need for single-use, daily cleaning products like shower spray. On top of replacing a plethora of chemical filled products, it is also sustainable - making it better for the environment.

"Test of the surrogate human coronavirus 229e is the way the sanitizing and cleaning industry is approaching the challenge of proving efficacy against SARS-CoV-2," says Xu Simon, PhD, Principal Microbiologist at Enozo Technology, Inc. "With this AO technology, I know there is a safer way to sanitize and clean my home for my family during these unprecedented times."

Aqueous ozone is an unstable molecule. Once it is done attacking contaminants and pathogens it quickly goes back to oxygen and water that evaporates with no residue. This means no rinsing is required.

"We all know how important it is that we use safer household cleaners, however, transparency in household products is still lacking. We are proud to introduce a safer and cleaner alternative to the marketplace that revolutionizes the way people clean, deodorize and sanitize." added Nussbaum.

Supply chain issues for many synthetic chemicals are impacting consumers and businesses worldwide, resulting in empty shelves and delayed orders on basic necessities. The spray bottle's 8-ounce tank is filled with just potable tap water, relieving any worries of running dry on cleaning products. It requires no special supplies to order or to keep in the pantry for later. No chem packs, no stabilizers, fragrances or dyes.

Aqueous ozone is made when the user presses the trigger. Built-in LED lights indicate when the bottle is making ozone or when a battery charge is needed. Each O3waterworks spray bottle delivers 600 refills – replacing countless cleaning products stowed under the sink and keeping those plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills.

The Sanitizing Spray Bottle is available for purchase at https://o3waterworks.com – priced at $199. To find out more about the brand, please visit: https://o3waterworks.com/pages/science .

About O3waterworks

O3waterworks, a multi-purpose household cleaning product harnessing the power of aqueous ozone, offers a highly sustainable, sanitizing spray bottle capable of eliminating 99.9% of some of the most harmful pathogens in just 30 seconds.

aaSurrogate virus 229E/ATCC VR-740 is a commercially available virus that mimics the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The test protocol is based in the ASTM E1052 Standard, with considerations for use of ozone.

bbDISCLAIMER: The O3waterworks aqueous ozone spray bottle (manufactured by Enozo Technologies, Inc.) is classified as a pesticidal device under the EPA regulations. It has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus causing CoVid-19) on hard non-porous surfaces employing test methods recognized as scientifically valid in the field. However, it is important to note that unlike chemical pesticides, EPA does not routinely review the safety or efficacy of pesticidal devices, and therefore has not confirmed whether, or under what circumstances, such products might be effective against the spread of COVID-19.

ccRefer to S3152 Enozo AO Spray Efficacy Summary v02.

SOURCE O3waterworks

