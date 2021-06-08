o9 Solutions and Spinnaker SCA Collaborate on Integrated Business Planning

BOULDER, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker SCA, a leading international provider of supply chain strategy, planning, and operational consulting, announced today that it has hired Deborah Stanton-Johnson as VP of Consulting for Spinnaker SCA's Planning and Omni-channel division. She joins the company to focus on strengthening their o9 relationship and building Spinnaker SCA's o9 practice. In conjunction with Debbie joining the company, Spinnaker SCA is delighted to announce their official partnership with o9 Solutions, a premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Ms. Stanton-Johnson will lead a cohesive partnership between Spinnaker SCA and o9 Solutions, combining Spinnaker SCA's supply chain expertise and experienced consultants, with o9 Solutions' platform for end-to-end constraint-based planning across the complete supply chain.

Ms. Stanton-Johnson is an accomplished veteran of the supply chain planning industry with more than 25 years of experience delivering global planning and ERP solutions for many of the world's most prominent brands across Retail, Consumer Products, Food and Beverage, and Industrial Manufacturing. In addition to her skills as a Global Program Manager, Management Consultant, and well-respected Project Manager, Ms. Stanton-Johnson has delivered numerous implementations leveraging several market leading planning applications including those from Blue Yonder, o9 Solutions, and OMP.

"We are thrilled to welcome Debbie Stanton-Johnson to the Spinnaker SCA Team. Her client-focused delivery experience and SCM acumen are a real asset and are a competitive advantage to our organization. She will play an instrumental role in helping us to expand our services to execute our market strategy and to grow our market presence," said Spinnaker SCA's CTO and Senior Vice President of Planning and Omni-Channel, George Fowler.

With more than 20 years supply chain services delivery experience and more than 100 industry leading consultants, Spinnaker SCA has established a reputation for solution delivery success for many of the world's most prominent companies. Working with a client base ranging from midsize to large global organizations, Spinnaker SCA operates within many of the same verticals as o9 Solutions, including consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial, life sciences, and retail. The Spinnaker SCA team has expertise in strategic consulting, business process reengineering, data governance, as well as change management and includes certified o9 Solutions implementation architects.

"Spinnaker SCA provides supply chain expertise focused on revenue growth, performance improvements, and integrated supply chain solutions. o9 Solutions has developed an integrated platform for revenue management, supply chain management, and integrated business planning," said John Sharkey, Chief Operating Office at Spinnaker SCA. "This collaboration will help customers transform their supply chain to drive revenue growth and to transform their supply chain and prepare the transition to truly integrated planning."

This partnership is a great match for Spinnaker SCA given that it enhances its ability to provide the right match for clients that demand the capabilities that are the right fit for o9 solution. "o9 Solutions and Spinnaker SCA will provide customers a proven supply chain software platform with extensive supply chain expertise to help companies manage their supply chain and integrated business planning process," said Igor Rikalo, COO of o9 Solutions. "Global leaders across industry verticals are recognizing the power of o9's unique platform and the partnership with Spinnaker SCA will help us strengthen this position."

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting services, based in Boulder, CO. Founded in 2021 through the joining of two top supply chain consulting firms, SCApath LLC and Spinnaker Supply Chain, together Spinnaker SCA provides their customers a broad set of services to enable their clients' supply chain capabilities. With over 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Spinnaker SCA's services offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, Distribution, and Logistics Management and Change Management consulting services. To learn more please visit http://bit.ly/SPINNAKERSCA or call 877-476-0576. For strategic supply chain staffing services, visit http://www.pros2plan.com to learn more about our sister company, Pros2Plan.

About o9

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit o9solutions.com .

