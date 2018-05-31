o9 Solutions Donates to Nonprofit Organization: Girls Who Code

In accordance with their stated mission of being the "Most Valuable to Clients," o9 created a social game called, "10x Connect." At this year's Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit, the World's Most Important Gathering of Supply Chain Leaders, o9 presented this game to the attendees as a unique networking opportunity. The game aimed at reducing social friction within the summit, giving attendees an easier platform to begin networking, thus enhancing their overall conference experience.

As part of the game, o9 offered participants an opportunity to vote on three different charities, of which Girls Who Code was overwhelmingly chosen as the beneficiary of o9's donation. In an amazing show of solidarity, over 500 people joined the game, including senior supply chain executives from Fortune 500 companies, partners, media personalities, analysts, and even other vendors.

"We're delighted to bring everyone together at this conference and see their unified support for Girls Who Code," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO o9 Solutions. "This charity is directly aligned with our internal commitment to reduce the gender gap in technology."

On May 29, o9 Solutions submitted their online donation to Girls Who Code and looks forward to future partnerships with non-profit organizations like Girl Who Code.

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is a national non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. Through its Summer Immersion Program and Girls Who Code Clubs, the organization is leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities. Additional information is available at www.girlswhocode.com.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. Additional information is available at www.o9solutions.com.

