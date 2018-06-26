o9 Solutions Participates in India's 5th annual Economic Times Supply Chain Conclave

o9's breakout session was title, "Solving the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) & Pharma Supply Chain" and was hosted by Anusha Sharma, General Manager at o9 Solutions. Along with Anusha, senior executives from Patanjali, J&J, Emami ArgoTech and PWC also spoke on the panel. The turn out for the breakout session was very successful with 100+ supply chain executives.

The primary objective of the session was to educate India's leading companies about the applicability of, and current state of, Artificial Intelligence for supply chain problems such as demand planning, supply planning and integrated business planning. During the session, and following the conference, executives from companies in every industry approached o9 about transforming their supply chains using o9's Premier A.I. Platform for Integrated Planning and Digital Operations.

The event was filmed and will be broadcasted on June 23 and 24 on Now Business Channel, where Anusha will share her thoughts on the conference. For more information about o9 Solutions go to www.o9solutions.com.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.

