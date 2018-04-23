o9 Solutions Showcases Integrated Business Planning at Hannover Messe 2018

o9 will be demonstrating solutions for advanced analytics and closed loop planning in discrete manufacturing space and showcasing client success stories in the following areas:

Integrated Demand Management (Sensing, Analytics, Forecasting, Shaping)

Integrated Supply Management (Visibility, Analytics, Planning, Automation)

Integrated Business Planning (Analytics, Scenario Simulations, Control Towers)

"We are excited to partner with Microsoft at Hannover Messe and showcase the next generation integrated business planning platform for manufacturing. o9 platform, powered by Microsoft Azure services, delivers intelligent planning solutions for connected digital supply chains," said Igor Rikalo, Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions.

Caglayan Arkan, General Manager, Worldwide Manufacturing at Microsoft Corp. added, "The combination of Microsoft's cloud, data platform, and advanced AI technology empowers companies like o9 Solutions to create intelligent platforms which help manufacturers accelerate their digital supply chain transformation."

If you are interested in finding solutions that will help your organization spot risks and opportunities earlier, connect planning and operations in real time, provide advanced predict and prescribe capabilities based on AI technologies and are simple to deploy and use, visit our solution experts in Microsoft Expo area.

ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.

For more information, visit https://www.o9solutions.com.

Contact: Igor Rikalo, contact@o9solutions.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o9-solutions-showcases-integrated-business-planning-at-hannover-messe-2018-300634557.html

SOURCE o9 Solutions, Inc.

