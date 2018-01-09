o9 Solutions to Showcase AI-Powered Platform for Retailers

For retailers, o9 unlocks a new ability: linking assortment of product at the shelf level with allocation, inventory, and replenishment from the supply chain. An artificial intelligence engine continuously monitors decisions, learning from existing best practices, and ultimately making recommendations to users. It allows these companies to plan better, and react smarter, than ever before.

Earlier this year, o9 Solutions was positioned by Gartner, a leading technology research firm, as being the furthest in completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant of their Magic Quadrant for Retail Assortment Management. Additionally, Gartner also positioned o9 Solutions for their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute as highest and furthest in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2017 Magic Quadrant on S&OP Systems of Differentiation.

The full retail assortment report is available at: https://www.o9solutions.com/gartner-retail.

The full S&OP report is available at: https://www.o9solutions.com/gartner-sop.

Speaking on behalf of o9 Solutions, Vikas Goel, VP Consumer Goods and Retail said, "Gartner's recognition of o9, coupled with our growing list of retail clients, is validation that we are focused on the right things: solving next-generation retail problems through rapid implementation of AI-powered systems which transform existing merchandising and supply chain processes and drive significant value. As our partnership network continues to expand, and more people are trained on the o9 platform, our clients are benefiting from the ability to drive transformation initiatives faster. These are exciting times for driving transformation in retail and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of it with innovative retailers and partners."

*Gartner: Magic Quadrant for Retail Assortment Management, Robert Hetu, 28 September 2017.

*Gartner: Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation, Tim Payne, 1 May 2017.

Gartner, Inc. does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is processes driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing the P&L, they can all be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—graph-based enterprise modeling, big data, analytics, algorithms, scenario planning, collaboration, easy-to-use interfaces, cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 creates systems that empower organizations with superior visibility, predictive and prescriptive insight, automation and collaboration to achieve high levels of productivity, speed and expertise in decision-making and execution.

Drew Larson

contact@o9solutions.com

214-838-3125

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/o9-solutions-to-showcase-ai-powered-platform-for-retailers-300580183.html

SOURCE o9 Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.o9solutions.com

