o9 To Attend The Best of the Best S&OP Conference in Chicago

The goal of this event is to educate and network with like-minded supply chain professionals. However, o9 Solutions has a different goal; to discuss how o9 can improve the S&OP process using artificial intelligence (AI) for each organization attending the conference.

Visit the o9 Solutions booth to view successful case studies and set up a meeting for further information on o9's AI-powered platform.

The Best of the Best S&OP Conference will be held on June 14-15 in Chicago, Illinois at the Chicago Marriott O'Hare.

For more information on the event call 777-693-4444 or go to www.o9solutions.com for more information about o9 Solutions.

About o9 Solutions:

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.

About IBF:

The Institute of Business Forecasting & Planning – IBF is a membership organization recognized worldwide as the premier full-service provider of demand planning, forecasting, business analytics, S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning)/ IBP (Integrated Business Planning) education, benchmarking research, corporate training, e-Learning, professional certification, world-class conferences, and advisory services. Since 1981, the IBF has been helping businesses improve their forecasting and planning performance in an effort to enhance growth, optimize supply chains, and improve their bottom line. It has been said that no other organization on the globe has as much depth in its educational content for S&OP, Demand Planning & Forecasting as IBF. The IBF is known for two levels of certification: Certified Professional Forecaster (CPF®) and Advanced Certified Professional Forecaster (ACPF®).

Contact:

Madeleine Worrall

madeleine.worrall@o9solutions.com

