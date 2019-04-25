OA Experiential Partners With Meshh to Help Harley-Davidson Better Understand Visitor Behavior Around Brand Activations at Events

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OA Experiential, who has designed and produced activations for Harley-Davidson, partnered with Meshh to trial their spatial analytics technology at the X-Games in Aspen in January. With an objective of engaging with a younger audience, Harley-Davidson tasked OA Experiential with delivering tangible data that would help them to validate budgets and demonstrate brand engagement to the company's senior leadership team. In pursuit of this, OA Experiential sought a partnership with Meshh to collect data that would enable them to better understand visitor behavior across multiple days and activations.

Alison Wright, Director, Business Development at OA Experiential said, "In recent years, Harley-Davidson has been looking to reach a new, younger audience and the X-Games in Aspen was a great test case for analyzing how people are engaging with the brand whether it is showcasing the new electric bikes such as the LiveWire or interacting with the Jumpstarts, a motorcycle stimulator. Working with Meshh allowed Harley-Davidson to identify clear commercial opportunities and key areas to enhance the visitor experience at future events."

By installing multiple sensors around Harley-Davidson's demonstration – a 30ft by 70ft space – OA Experiential built a precise picture of participants by reporting back on key metrics such as dwell time, repeat visits, conversion rates and the number of unique visitors. Meshh's spatial analytics solution worked by passively and anonymously measuring the movement of mobile devices. The technology works by tracking the 'ping' signals that mobile devices send regularly when searching for Wi-Fi. Time and distance parameters are then processed on Meshh's dashboard to understand where individuals have spent their time around the booth and other movement patterns.

Duncan McIntyre, Managing Director of North America, Meshh said, "Where people are and how they engage with an activation is key for helping brands remove subjectivity and human bias when evaluating their experiential marketing spend. It not only improves on the experience for visitors, but also ensures that brands like Harley-Davidson make a good, well-informed financial investment."

After analyzing data around the popularity of certain elements of the space, busy periods and brand exposure at the X-Games, Harley-Davidson was able to implement changes which would help to improve future results, whilst opportunities were identified that hadn't previously been considered.

"The ability to deliver tangible results on visitor behavior around and near the activation, as well as how many visitors actually engaged directly with the brand, and for how long, was hugely invaluable to Harley Davidson. It meant they were able to monitor key factors in way they weren't able to previously," continued Wright at OA Experiential.

About Meshh

Meshh (meshh.com) provides world-class, location-based intelligence and interaction solutions. We design and build tools that help marketers learn more about how their customers behave in the real world.

Oaken Anchor Experiential

OA Experiential (oaexp.com) is a full-service creative, design and production agency specializing in high-quality, high-visibility brand activations and immersive experiences. OA Experiential understands how hard it is for brands to cut through the clutter. By creating innovative live events, OA helps brands increase loyalty and market share - giving them the recognition they deserve. OA Experiential is the winner of Event Marketer's Best Outdoor Environment of 2018 for their design and production of NBC's The Good Place activation at ComicCon. Other notable clients include Fox, FX, Hulu, Harley-Davidson, Adidas and more.

