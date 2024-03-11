OA500 2024 Ranks World's Top 500 Outsourcing Firms

MANILA, Philippines, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource Accelerator, the leading global outsourcing marketplace, today announced the release of its highly anticipated 2024 OA500 report, ranking the top 500 outsourcing companies worldwide.

The OA500 uses an objective methodology evaluating over 20 public metadata points to provide a definitive view into the global outsourcing industry. The 2024 report features an enhanced ranking system, and longitudinal analysis, providing an even more comprehensive insight into the global outsourcing industry and its top 500 firms.

This year's Global Outsourcing Firm (BPO) Index assessed 2,847 outsourcing firms globally, up by 26% from 2023.

Key Highlights from the 2024 OA500 Analysis:

Double-Digit Industry Growth: The OA500 firms generated a combined $590.87 billion in revenue, up 13.8% from $519.25 billion in 2023. They account for 94.7% of the total industry revenue, despite counting for just 17.5% of companies. The OA500 workforce represents 97.9% of the total industry workforce. The increase of large BPO companies in the rankings has surpassed the total workforce last year alone with 7.86 million, which is 24.9% higher than last year's 6.29 million.

Online Presence Opportunity: While capturing 92.5% of total industry web traffic (up from 91.8%), OA500 firms experienced a dramatic 23% year-on-year decline in online traffic.

U.S. Firms Maintain Dominance: The top 500 firms are present in 11,493 locations worldwide. Over half (55.6%) of ranked companies are headquartered in the United States (278 firms), followed by India at 12.6% (63 firms) and the United Kingdom at 6% (30 firms).

Employee Satisfaction: The average Glassdoor rating for small and mid-sized OA500 firms was 4.1, signaling positive workplace cultures and employee engagement. On the other hand, the average rating for large OA500 companies is 3.7.

Emerging Trends: The healthcare outsourcing segment experienced significant gains primarily due to the ongoing healthcare staffing crisis in the United States. Emerging technologies and specialty services are expected to unlock new capabilities, positioning the OA500 firms to further enable global organizational focus.

"The 2024 OA500 report offers an unrivaled analysis of the top 500 outsourcing firms globally, assessing their progress both individually and as a cohort compared to 2023," said Derek Gallimore , Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator. "We go deep into the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the outsourcing landscape, making this report an invaluable resource for industry stakeholders."

Professional services giant Accenture retains the #1 spot, followed by Teleperformance and Concentrix rounding out the top three.

Top 10 Outsourcing Firms in the 2024 OA500:

Accenture Teleperformance Concentrix Wipro Capgemini Cognizant HCL Technologies Infosys CGI Tech Mahindra

Visit outsourceaccelerator.com/oa500 to access the full 2024 OA500 rankings and insights from Outsource Accelerator.

