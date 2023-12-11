OAAA ANNOUNCES 82ND OBIE AWARDS JURY

Illustrious Jury Chaired by JOAN Co-Founder and CCO Jaime Robinson

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry, today announced the distinguished panel of jurors for the 82nd OBIE Awards, the oldest and most prestigious honors for creative excellence in OOH advertising design and execution.

The 82nd Annual OBIE Awards Jury

Jaime Robinson, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at the lauded creative company JOAN, will serve as chair for this year's judging process. Renowned creatives, brand leaders, and marketing industry veterans round out the jury, which includes:

Sade Balogun , Senior Business Leader of Brand Experience, Progressive

, Senior Business Leader of Brand Experience, Progressive Marc Bartholomew , SVP of Out of Home buying division, dentsu

, SVP of Out of Home buying division, dentsu Jeff Benjamin , Chief Creative Officer, Tombras

, Chief Creative Officer, Tombras Andrew Brunton , Managing Director, EMEA, Billups

, Managing Director, EMEA, Billups Pancho Cassis , Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID

, Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID Michael Lebowitz , Founder and Executive Chairman, Big Spaceship

, Founder and Executive Chairman, Big Spaceship Peipei Lin , VP of Marketing, RIMOWA

, VP of Marketing, RIMOWA Christine Lustig , Lead, Media Investment, Meta

, Lead, Media Investment, Meta Randi Stipes , Chief Marketing Officer, The Weather Company

"This year's juror panel of seasoned industry executives are moving our industry forward day in and day out through their exemplary work and leadership. Their collective experience and award-winning careers make them the perfect group to gauge what creative excellence looks like in the OOH advertising space today," said Anna Bager, President & CEO of OAAA. "We expect to see entries that have leaned more heavily into emerging tech and taken more creative risks -- putting innovation front and center. I look forward to seeing what campaigns and executions rise to the top of the heap."

Today, OOH marketing plays an important role in culture, serving as a critical source for consumers to get information, not only from brands, but also about important causes and civic organizations. The OBIEs will select the best OOH campaigns, from spectacular digital signage with addressable video and inventive transit takeovers to eye-popping billboard campaigns and state-of-the-art 3D, AR, and experiential programs.

"It's an honor to chair a panel of the best in the industry to judge next year's OBIEs. Every one of these people brings a unique perspective to the table through our own experiences with OOH advertising, something we all share a big heart for," said Robinson. "This medium has always been a staple within the industry, and it's thrilling to see how people have played with it to make a HUGE impact over the years. I can't wait to get an inside look at the past year's most buzzworthy OOH campaigns and explore the ideas and creative processes behind the work."

Eligibility for the 2024 OBIE Awards competition requires that paid advertising was displayed on an out of home advertising location during the 2023 calendar year (January 1 through December 31), the only exception to this rule is public service advertisements.

Categories range from Contextual OOH to Experiential to Integrated Multimedia, Buzzworthy and Data Use & Technology. Craft awards will be given in categories that include Copywriting, Digital Design, Photography, and more. The OBIEs also feature sector-specific awards in brand categories such as Film & Media, Food & Beverage, Public Service & Nonprofits, Direct to Consumer, and Fashion & Luxury Goods. Format categories also include Billboards, Street Furniture, Transit, Place-Based OOH, and Combined Multi-OOH Formats. New categories this year include 3D Anamorphic Digital, Holographic & Projection, Healthcare, Murals, and Local.

Nominations are open now and will be accepted through Jan. 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To learn more about the OBIE Awards and to enter, visit obieawards.org.

Several jurors, including Robinson, will explore the elements of OOH excellence with OAAA EVP of Strategy & Growth Jeff Jan during the webinar "The Creative Perspective: The Inside Look at Standout OOH" at 2 pm ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Register here.

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.

