OAAA REVEALS WINNERS OF 82ND ANNUAL OBIE AWARDS, DUNKIN' NAMED AS NEWEST OBIE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

Space Invaders "World Defense" 45th Anniversary Immersive AR Created By Taito, Google, Unit9, and OUTFRONT XLabs Takes Home Top Award

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the leading trade group representing the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry, today announced the winners of the 82nd annual OBIE Awards. For the past eight decades, the prestigious OBIE Awards have been synonymous with creative excellence, shining a light on the most creative and innovative work across the out of home space and signaling the future for the industry.

The OBIE Awards were co-hosted by OAAA's EVP of Strategy & Growth Jeff Jan and Digital Prophet & Industry Luminary David Shing. The awards were presented during an in-person ceremony held at the 2024 OOH Media Conference in Carlsbad, CA. Winners were revealed across five tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Craft, along with recipients of a new Student OBIE Awards and the OBIE Hall of Fame.

"From spectacular digital signage and inventive transit takeovers to eye-popping billboard campaigns and state-of-the-art AR and experiential programs, this year's OBIE Award winners truly raised the bar for what our medium is capable of today," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "We're excited to celebrate this talented group of creative thinkers and innovators who are pushing the limits on what's possible and helping move our industry forward."

This year's top honor, the Platinum OBIE Award, went to a collaborative effort between Taito, Google, Unit9, and OUTFRONT XLabs for the Space Invaders "World Defense" 45th Anniversary Immersive AR experience, an interactive game where players worked together to save the planet. The experience uniquely harnessed the innovative potential of digital out of home to bring digital battles to the real world and reach players across the globe.

In addition to key awards, this year's OBIE Hall of Fame award, which was voted on by OAAA's membership, went to Dunkin' for their consistently exceptional creative work and continued investment in OOH over the years. For decades, Dunkin' has relied heavily on OOH to create buzz, build awareness, and drive sales. With its reputation for fun, witty and often quirky campaigns that are heavy on imagery and short on copy – perfect for the larger-than-life canvas the medium provides - Dunkin's keen understanding of OOH is sure to keep the brand relevant for many more years to come.

Gold OBIE Awards were presented in the following categories:

3D Anamorphic Digital [NEW]

Nike - Jordan Brand and Billups for AJ1 Next Chapter

Buzzworthy

Warner Bros. Pictures and Midnight Oil for Barbie Box Standee

Custom Installation

Pizza Inn and BooneOakley for Pizza Inn: Bambi & Friends

Integrated Multi-Media

Nike and Colossal Media for Nike x Sacai Go Find Out

Interactive (Online Integration)

Taito, Google, Unit9, and OUTFRONT XLabs for Space Invaders "World Defense" 45th Anniversary Immersive AR

International

Activision Blizzard and Diva for Activision Diablo's Projection Mapping Murals

The Coca-Cola Company - Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, WPP, Wavemaker, Moving Images, and Ocean Labs for Best Coke Ever: The Giant Vending Machine

Local [NEW]

The New York Times for NYT All Access Train Takeover

Automotive

Hyundai of Dothan and up to something for Hyundailiens

Consumer Products & Goods

Cigar City Brewing, Jai Alai Beer, CANarchy, and Sterling-Rice Group for The Best Beer You Probably Can't Pronounce

Consumer Services

UPS, The UPS Store, The Martin Agency, and BCN Visuals for Small Businesses - Under The Shield

Direct to Consumer

YETI for For Every Single Use

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Columbia Sportswear, Lightbox, and Monster XP for Columbia's AR Dressing Room

Film & Media

Warner Bros. Pictures, BLT, Midnight Oil, and Hearts & Science for Barbie Theatrical Campaign

Live Entertainment, Events & Gaming

The Great Allentown Fair and Adams Outdoor Advertising for The Great Allentown Fair - No A.I.

Public Service & Nonprofits

Great Outdoors Colorado/Generation Wild and Sukle Advertising & Design for Share This Wonder-full World

Transit

The New York Times for NYT All Access Train Takeover

Combined Multi-OOH Formats

Netflix, Legion Creative, Aspect, Midnight Oil, and Rapport for LEO

Murals [NEW]

Adidas, Jellyfish, and GroupM for Originals

SILVER Winners:

3D Anamorphic Digital [NEW]

UPS, The UPS Store, The Martin Agency, and BCN Visuals for Small Businesses - Under The Shield

Buzzworthy

Netflix, Legion Creative, and Midnight Oil for LEO Connected Billboards

Contextual

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, LA & Associates, and Inwindow Outdoor for A Haunting in Venice – Venice Beach Takeover

Custom Installation

Netflix, Legion Creative, and Aspect for LEO Pettable Billboard

Integrated Multi-Media

The New York Times for NYT All Access Train Takeover

Local [NEW]

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and The Mitchells for Tallahassee Memorial Hospital - Bigfoot

Consumer Products & Goods

Nike, Wieden+Kennedy Portland, and Billups for That's Mamba

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Arc'Teryx for No Wasted Days

Live Entertainment, Events & Gaming

Taito, Google, Unit9, and OUTFRONT Xlabs for Space Invaders "World Defense" 45th Anniversary Immersive AR

Public Service & Nonprofits

Moments by OUTFRONT and OUTFRONT STUDIOS for This Is What Hip Hop Sounds Like

Transportation, Travel & Tourism

Delta Air Lines and Wieden+Kennedy for SkyMiles Store – The Window Seat Shop

Billboards

Sonic Drive-In and Lamar Advertising Company for Sonic Neon Nights

Combined Multi-OOH Formats

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Legion Creative, and Horizon Media for Yellowjackets Season 2 - Return to the Wilderness

Murals [NEW]

Bacardí, Inwindow Outdoor, and OMG for Bacardí Reserva Ocho 8 Bespoke Murals

BRONZE Winners:

3D Anamorphic Digital [NEW]

Google - Google Play + Android, Media Futures Group, and BCN Visuals for Google: Mobile Fame-ification x The Game Awards

Contextual

Colgate , Wavemaker, and WPP@CP for The Courage to #SmileFirst

Custom Installation

Disney Entertainment Television, Authentik Creative, and Midnight Oil for Disney+ Goosebumps Series

Paramount Pictures, Lindeman & Associates, and Midnight Oil for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Giant Skateboard

Experiential (Physical Presence)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Art Machine, BLT, and Red Rock Outdoor for Haunted Mansion Pedicab Doom Buggies

Holographic & Projection [NEW]

LEGO, 2K , The LEGO Agency, and Firefly for LEGO Racing NYC Domination

, The LEGO Agency, and Firefly for Miller Lite and DDB Chicago for Miller Lite Drones

Perrier Jouet, Inwindow Outdoor, and Publicis for Fill Your World With Wonder

Integrated Multi-Media

Diageo - Don Julio and Anomaly for Por Amor : A Love Letter To Mexico

International

Vodafone Business, Ogilvy Amsterdam , and Ocean Labs for Work Safely from Anywhere

, and Ocean Labs for YouVersion and Bible App for YouVersion Bible App

Local [NEW]

MadeWest Brewing Company and Fuse Connect for MadeWest Brewing Company Mural at Santa Barbara Airport

Toki Underground and Clear Channel Outdoor for Hello Ramen

Automotive

Nissan ARIYA and TBWA\Chiat\Day for Driving Nissan ARIYA Awareness with Real-Time Creative Personalization

Consumer Products & Goods

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Anomaly for Bulleit Pioneer Project

Adidas, Jellyfish and GroupM for Originals

Consumer Services

Michigan Slip and Fall Lawyers and Adams Outdoor Advertising for MI Slip: Sneakers, Pumps, Falling Man

Direct to Consumer

Harry's, Kevin Lyons , and Colossal Studios for Harry's x Kevin Lyons

Film & Media

Netflix, Legion Creative, Aspect, Midnight Oil, Firefly, Rapport, and MediaHub for LEO NYC Takeover

Netflix for They Cloned Tyrone - Tear Away Barricades

Healthcare [NEW]

Washington Health System and Lamar Advertising Company for Ortho

Public Service & Nonprofits

Black Artists + Designers Guild, Colossal Media, and Lamar Advertising for Futures Facing

Retail

Samsonite and OUTFRONT STUDIOS for Travel Back to Now

Transportation, Travel & Tourism

Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Extra Credit Projects for GFIA Shorten the Trip OOH

Billboards

RIMOWA and Anomaly for A Lifetime of Memories

Netflix, Gravillis, and Midnight Oil for Luther: The Fallen Sun Light Tape Billboard

Universal Pictures, Bond, and Midnight Oil for Oppenheimer Countdown Clock Billboard

Street Furniture

Nissan ARIYA and TBWA\Chiat\Day for Driving Nissan ARIYA Awareness with Real-Time Creative Personalization

Transit

Match Group - The League, Humanaut, and NPRP Media for Be a GoalDigger

Combined Multi-OOH Formats

Sony PlayStation, EG+, and GroupM OOH for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PlayStation

Murals [NEW]

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and Anomaly for Bulleit Pioneer Project

Columbia Records and Sony Music for Depeche Mode

Perrier Jouet, Inwindow Outdoor, and Publicis for Fill Your World With Wonder

CRAFT Winners:

Copywriting

YETI for For Every Single Use

Illustration

Harry's, Kevin Lyons , and Colossal Studios for Harry's x Kevin Lyons

Photography

Unilever - Dove Men+Care, GroupM OOH, and Mindshare for DM+C Father Day 2023

STUDENT OBIE Winners:

As the newest addition to this year's awards program, the Student OBIE Awards looked to recognize the best and brightest of up-and-coming talent in the out of home industry. These students' work is exemplary of the creative and technological advancements within the OOH medium. Student OBIE Awards were presented to:

GOLD: Luke Maksymetz, Kendall College of Art and Design for Don't Be Scared. Be PreEP-ared.

SILVER: Sarah Schafer, Kendall College of Art and Design for Stay Safe Out There

BRONZE: Central Michigan University Graphic Design Class of 2023 for Out of Place - The Place to Be

OBIE Award winners were hand-picked by a distinguished panel of jurors, led by Jaime Robinson, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of JOAN. This year's jury included:

Marc Bartholomew , SVP of Out of Home buying division, dentsu

, SVP of Out of Home buying division, dentsu Jeff Benjamin , Chief Creative Officer, Tombras

, Chief Creative Officer, Tombras Andrew Brunton , Managing Director, EMEA, Billups

, Managing Director, EMEA, Billups Pancho Cassis , Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID

, Partner and Global Chief Creative Officer, DAVID Michael Lebowitz , Founder and Executive Chairman, SPCSHP

, Founder and Executive Chairman, SPCSHP Peipei Lin , VP of Marketing, RIMOWA

, VP of Marketing, RIMOWA Christine Lustig , Media Lead, Meta

, Media Lead, Meta Randi Stipes , Chief Marketing Officer, The Weather Company

"It was an honor to get a front-row seat to the creativity and innovation defining the out of home space at the moment. This year's OBIE winners not only show us how the OOH medium has evolved but where it's going," said Robinson. "This year's winners did what only great OOH can do best -- reminded us we're alive in the world, and that it's a beautiful and exciting thing to be here."

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 850 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit oaaa.org.

Media Contact

Christine Galetto

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OAAA