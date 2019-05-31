OAC Services, Inc. Announces Board Changes - Celebrities Included

SEATTLE, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a company restructuring to better position the company for additional growth, OAC Services, Inc. (OAC) has created a new board of directors that welcomes three outside board members: Bruce D'Agostino, Fred Rivera and Anthony Ray. Shawn Mahoney, formerly managing principle of OAC, will assume the title of chief executive officer. The makeup of the board and shift in some titles do not change the course of OAC's business but positions the company for further opportunity as the firm moves into its next phase.

OAC Services, Inc. is an award-winning AEC company known for its culture and passionate expertise. Photo credit to Seattle Business Magazine for 2018's '100 Best Companies to Work For.'

"I'm excited to get input from other experts that are both inside and outside of the construction industry as we grow into new markets," stated Mahoney.

Bruce D'Agostino, the former president and chief executive officer of CMAA (Construction Management Association of America), is familiar with OAC's leadership in the industry. "I believe the firm's standard of care is of the highest level as evidenced by their repeat assignments with leading government entities and IT firms," said D'Agostino.

Fred Rivera is the executive vice president and general counsel for the Seattle Mariners, responsible for overseeing all the club's legal affairs — both in the franchise's baseball and business operations. Fred looks forward to "helping advance OAC's mission, goals and vision through my experience as a law firm manager and community advocate." Before the Mariners, Fred spent 18 years at the law firm Perkins Coie where he became managing partner of the Seattle office.

Anthony Ray, also known as Sir Mix-A-Lot, is a founder of NastyMix Records and a Grammy Award winner. He has licensed original songs to many artists, including Nicki Minaj, Pussycat Dolls, Drake and Lil Wayne, and has worked with iconic brands such as Wendy's, Target, Proctor & Gamble and Burger King. "OAC is growing and managing that growth is key," said Ray. "I look forward to helping OAC come up with different ways of getting our unique message out."

About the company: OAC improves how the built environment gets built — and maintained. For each project, we champion collaborative methods over siloed teams, having delivered more vertical design-build projects than any other firm in Washington State. Our project managers, forensic architects and structural engineers partner with private and public clients for a wide range of building needs. We take float planes to remote towns in Alaska to investigate leaks. We manage builds for the world's largest tech companies. We help schools renovate classrooms for future learners. OAC is based in Seattle with six offices along the West Coast.

