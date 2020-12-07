OADA Announces Dealertrack as Their Exclusive Provider for Motor Vehicle Registration and Title Solutions

GROTON, Conn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing Dealertrack's industry-leading registration and titling services for motor vehicle dealers, the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association (OADA) has given an exclusive endorsement to Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions to assist Ohio's 820+ franchised motor vehicle dealers by providing a modernized and efficient titling process to its users.

This exclusive endorsement will enable Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions to further its footing in Ohio as it partners with OADA to help dealers build confidence in the accuracy and efficiency of taking their registration and titling processes digital. With proven expertise, user-inspired technology, and superior service and implementation support, Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions is uniquely positioned to help Ohio dealers turn complex and time-consuming registration and title work into a simple, easy, and accurate process while delivering the fast experience that today's consumer demands.

"Faced with ongoing margin compression and changing customer expectations, dealers are working hard to find new ways to create process efficiencies and protect their bottom line," said Kaitlin Gavin, vice president of operations at Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions. "Receiving this exclusive endorsement from OADA is a tremendous honor. We are committed to proving best in class registration and titling solutions that help drive efficiency and improve the client experience for Ohio Auto Dealers."

"Ohio dealers want a Registration and Title partner with in-depth expertise to give them a simplified solution, superior service and confidence," said Zach Doran, president of OADA. "Dealertrack fulfills that ask. OADA takes great efforts to find the right partners for our members and after discussions with a number of competitors in the market, we felt that Dealertrack's services were the best possible option for our dealers. That is why we are excited to announce our endorsement for Dealertrack's Registration and Title Solutions."

This endorsement solidifies Dealertrack's commitment to providing industry-leading solutions that ease the titling and registration process. To increase customer convenience and streamline the registration process, OADA has worked with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles on new rules that will allow dealers to register a customer's vehicle for a reasonable fee. In anticipation of this new rule, many Ohio dealers will be exploring ways to improve the dealership's registration process. OADA members can rely on Dealertrack's expertise as they explore these services to improve efficiency. Dealertrack and OADA will work in tandem to ensure long-term sustainability for dealerships as they look to the industry's future.

About OADA

The Ohio Automobile Dealers Association (OADA), located in Dublin, OH, is the statewide trade organization representing over 820 franchised automobile, heavy-duty truck, and motorcycle dealers across the state of Ohio. OADA also manages three local associations in Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo. For 87 years, OADA has been dedicated to serving the new motor vehicle dealers' needs by representing dealers' interests before state agencies and the General Assembly, providing timely and informative education and training, and offering programs and services that help our dealers thrive. For more information on OADA, visit www.oada.com.

About Dealertrack

Dealertrack provides industry-leading software solutions that give dealerships and lenders the confidence to thrive in an ever-changing automotive market. The company's integrated suite of powerful but easy-to-use products helps dealerships, lenders, providers, and their partners grow by increasing efficiency and improving decision-making. The Dealertrack Ohio Registration & Titling solution, delivers a unique combination of industry-leading technology, best-in-class service and support, and an unwavering commitment to compliance that can help mitigate margin compression, maximize profitability, and help you deliver the start-to-finish experience your customers expect. Dealertrack is part of the Cox Automotive family, a company that is transforming the way, the world buys, sells, owns and uses cars. Dealertrack—along with its unmatched network of dealership and lending partners—is improving the car buying experience by embracing the technologies that will shape the future of automotive retail. For more information about Dealertrack, visit www.dealertrack.com.

