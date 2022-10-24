OAGi Release OAGIS 10.8.3 with QIF 3.0 Support

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OAGIS has a 28-year reputation of serving companies all over the globe with the most powerful canonical standard in the world for enterprise business transactions. From purchase orders and ship notifications to maintenance requests and work-in-progress status notifications, OAGIS does it all. Additionally, the standards harmonization efforts over the years have led to interoperability between OAGIS and EDI X12, IPC 1754, S-Series, Chem eStandards, AgXML, and the list goes on.

Now, with the release of OAGIS 10.8.3, the Open Applications Group is pleased to announce further interoperability between OAGIS and the QIF 3.0 standard from the Digital Metrology Standards Consortium (DMSC). QIF 3 is the leading quality standard for manufacturing companies and offers thorough support for quality information specifications, as well as reporting of the quality results after manufacturing and machining has completed. To support this major development in standards interoperability, OAGIS has made considerable updates to our Test Specification, Test Method, and our Test Results nouns. For more information, please visit oagi.org.

