OAGi Releases OAGIS 10.7 and Score 2.0

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Application Group (OAGi) is pleased to announce the release of OAGIS 10.7 and Score 2.0.

OAGIS 10.7 adds support for:

EU REACH and US TSCA regulations

Various logistics support requirements, especially for aerospace and defense industries

Various internal integration projects by agriculture companies

Various agriculture industry needs including Product Catalog, In-Field Product Identification, and tailored integration resources that support grower and agriculture-retailer supply chain transactions

"There is no faster way to get to RESTful Web APIs than using OAGIS 10.7 and Score 2.0. Period. The ability to point, click, export from Score, and import OpenAPI Spec definitions in our middleware accelerates Land O'Lakes' ability to deliver new APIs immensely," said Scott Nieman, Expert Enterprise Architect with Land O'Lakes. "Being able to deliver standards-based APIs in an Agile mindset is revolutionary!"

Score is a tool developed jointly by OAGi and NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) that enables the development, maintenance, and expression of ISO 15000-5-compliant data models. Score 2.0 adds support for core component management and gives members more options for managing urgent emerging requirements.

"Lockheed Martin supports common, open data standards that help businesses and suppliers share information that advances our common goals. The standards and tool that OAGi and NIST have created in collaboration with industry will help make that data exchange faster, smarter and more automated," said Joshua Ki, Lockheed Martin's product owner for Common Data Model. "Coupled with Score, which enables more agile development, these standards will help advance the strategic use of data in multiple industries."

The Open Applications Group (OAGi) is a non-profit organization with the mission to reduce the cost of integration by developing inter-operable, cross-functional, cross-industry, data-model-driven, and extensible standards to meet the challenge of a rapidly-changing global digital economy. OAGi.org

