Oak and Iron Training Facility Announce Opening on June 1, 2021

ORCUTT, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsey Dias and Ray Anderson announced the opening of the Oak and Iron Training Facility on June 1, 2021. The new Facility is located in Orcutt, California. During the Covid-19 pandemic most of the training facilities in Santa Maria and Orcutt were closed.

Recovering from the pandemic Lindsey and Ray formed Oak and Iron to provide a safe and healthy training facility. State of the art equipment has been put in place and Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Fitness trainers will provide strength and conditioning programs based upon each individuals' goals and needs. The services to be provided include strength and conditioning, mobility, flexibility, CORE, endurance training and nutrition coaching.

Our Team

Ray Anderson, CPT Co-Owner

Coach Ray specializes in youth sports training and has focused efforts on youth flag football in the Santa Maria Valley for 10 consecutive seasons. Coach Ray has worked with all levels of clients from things like weight loss, body recomposition to more sports specific athlete training.

Lindsey Dias, CPT Co-Owner

Lindsey primarily trains clients one-on-one to focus on their individual goals and needs. Through her background in bodybuilding, she has a unique understanding of how to isolate different areas of the body in training. Lindsey is focused on building strength, healthy movement patterns, and recovering with proper nutrition. Join Lindsey each Wednesday & every other Sunday for Glute Camp.

Ashley Dias, CPT, Certified Barre Connect (TM) Instructor

Coach Ashley trains clients one-on-one and is the instructor for our Barre Connect (TM) & Yoga classes. Ashley has a background in dance and bodyweight training that will challenge anyone regardless of level or experience. After going through rehab for a low-back injury, Ashley has used her own experience to help others that have sustained lower-body trauma.

Rachael Duarte, CPT, Strength & Conditioning Coach

Coach Rachael has been training in the Santa Maria Valley for over three years. She uses her knowledge of the human body to help clients improve strength, mobility, and overcome injury.

Gym members can gain access to the gym anytime during business hours.

The facility is located at 3546 Skyway Drive in Orcutt. For the schedule of classes and to schedule an appointment log onto oakironfit.com

Facility Hours

Monday - Friday 4:00am to 10:00pm

Saturday & Sunday 6:00am to 2:00pm

Contact info:

Lindsey Dias 805-234-8113

Ray Anderson 805-868-3633

Email: [email protected]

Oak & Iron Training

