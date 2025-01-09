Oak Creek Homes Partners with LG to Redefine Affordable Luxury in Manufactured Homes

Recognized by Consumer Reports as America's most reliable appliance brand, LG's high-performance products are designed to elevate the everyday living experience in Oak Creek's modern homes. This partnership enhances the aesthetic appeal of Oak Creek homes and guarantees reliability and longevity for every homeowner.

Blending affordable luxury with cutting-edge technology, this collaboration offers unmatched convenience and style. LG's ENERGY STAR® certified appliances—including refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, and laundry systems—perfectly complement Oak Creek's award-winning homes, enhancing both functionality and elegance.

Key Features of LG Appliances in Oak Creek Homes

Refrigerators : LG ENERGY STAR ® refrigerators feature the exclusive Linear Compressor, offering quiet operation and improved efficiency. Select Oak Creek homes feature the InstaView ® Knock Twice Refrigerator, letting you peek inside, preserving cold air and energy. The innovative craft ice maker creates slow-melting, round ice, perfect for entertaining.





: LG ENERGY STAR refrigerators feature the exclusive Linear Compressor, offering quiet operation and improved efficiency. Select Oak Creek homes feature the InstaView ® Knock Twice Refrigerator, letting you peek inside, preserving cold air and energy. The innovative craft ice maker creates slow-melting, round ice, perfect for entertaining. Dishwashers : LG's ultra-quiet, ENERGY STAR ® certified dishwashers, featuring LoDecibel™ technology and DynamicDry ® capabilities, provide superior performance and are the top choice for homeowners who value a peaceful, efficient kitchen.





: LG's ultra-quiet, ENERGY STAR certified dishwashers, featuring LoDecibel™ technology and DynamicDry capabilities, provide superior performance and are the top choice for homeowners who value a peaceful, efficient kitchen. Ovens & Microwaves : With SensorCook ® and EasyClean ® technology, LG's cooking appliances bring smart functionality and sleek design to your kitchen, making cooking easier and more enjoyable.





: With SensorCook and EasyClean technology, LG's cooking appliances bring smart functionality and sleek design to your kitchen, making cooking easier and more enjoyable. Washers & Dryers: Optional upgrades include LG's highly rated laundry appliances, engineered for efficiency and durability. Features like the NeveRust ™ Stainless Steel tub and FlowSense® Dual Clogging Indicator ensure a long-lasting, top-tier laundry experience.

For over 50 years, Oak Creek Homes has led the way in crafting durable, energy-efficient manufactured homes. This partnership with LG reinforces Oak Creek's commitment to offering modern, stylish living spaces that are both innovative and accessible.

Discover the perfect blend of technology and comfort. Explore LG's premium appliance selections for Oak Creek homes and start building your dream home today!

About Oak Creek Homes:

Since 1971, Oak Creek Homes has been a trusted name in the industry, creating high-quality manufactured, modular, and mobile homes. Known for their award-winning floorplans and dedication to customer satisfaction, Oak Creek Homes delivers spaces where families thrive. Learn more at www.OakCreekHomes.com.

