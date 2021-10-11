Oak Creek Martial Arts School Doubles Size of Local Dojo Facility Due to Enrollment Growth in Martial Arts Programs for All Ages

OAK CREEK, Wis., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor space for martial arts classes has been at a premium since Ascension Martial Arts (also known as AMA Oak Creek) resumed in-person classes in the Fall of 2020 after going all-virtual during COVID restrictions earlier in the year.

Ascension Martial Arts

Recently, the school had the opportunity to acquire 2,200 square feet of adjoining space under the same roof as their existing location at 200 E. Oak Street in Oak Creek, WI. This adds much-needed room so the school can now host multiple Taekwondo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Kickboxing classes all at the same time while keeping the environment safe and fun.

"We are so excited to offer more classes at convenient times and welcome more students into the Ascension Martial Arts family than we ever could prior to the expansion," said the school's founder and Grand Master, Daniel Youn.

Interest in Martial Arts is Growing

Interest in martial arts classes for kids, teens and adults has continued to grow, as there are multiple health and wellness benefits for participants. "Practicing martial arts is a fantastic way to sharpen your mind as well as your body," said Grand Master Youn. "We hear from many folks who have never tried martial arts before but who are interested in getting in shape, learning basic self-defense, and building up their confidence. We welcome them to come in and give our classes a try because we know that our martial arts programs can help in all of those areas."



Martial Arts Classes for All Ages

Ascension Martial Arts is known as a safe and friendly environment for kids as young as 4 years old to get involved with martial arts. AMA "Little Dragons" classes teach listening, respect, and self-discipline as well as coordination and physical fitness for kids up to 6 years old. Anti-bullying and self-defense are common themes in Taekwondo classes for ages 7-12.

AMA Oak Creek is also proud to welcome teens and adult students, regardless of prior experience or skill level. From private lessons to group classes in BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) and Kickboxing, there truly is something on offer for all ages and skill levels. The positive, family-friendly environment is now even more welcoming with the additional space available.

About Ascension Martial Arts Oak Creek

Founded in 2014, AMA has grown into one of the area's most-respected and highest-rated martial arts schools with over one hundred 5-star online reviews and recommendations.

Ascension Martial Arts is also a supporter of the local community, sponsoring area events like the 5th Annual Run, Walk & Roll to Unite Against Bullying, donating to local charities such as the Sojourner Truth House, and being proud members of the Oak Creek Chamber of Commerce, the World Taekwondo Federation, the IBJJF, and more.

