OAK CREEK WOOD PRODUCTS ACHIEVES CERTIFICATION AS A MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISE BY NMSDC

OAK CREEK, Wis. , June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Creek Wood Products proudly announces its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). This prestigious acknowledgment recognizes Oak Creek Wood Products as a minority-owned and operated business that meets the rigorous criteria set forth by the NMSDC.

The rigorous certification process for attaining MBE status involves meticulous examination of a company's ownership, management, and operational structure to verify its minority ownership and control. This certification not only validates Oak Creek Wood Products' commitment to diversity and inclusion but also highlights the company's dedication to fostering equal opportunities in the business community.

"We are immensely proud to achieve the certification as a Minority Business Enterprise from the NMSDC," said Rafael Guerrero, President and Owner of Oak Creek Wood Products. "This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion in the business landscape. We look forward to leveraging NMSDC's resources to further grow and expand our business."

As an MBE, the company gains access to a wide range of benefits and services offered by the NMSDC, including educational programs tailored to enhance business capabilities, procurement opportunities with members of the NMSDC, and networking opportunities to connect with other minority-owned businesses and corporate partners.

Achieving MBE status underscores Oak Creek Wood Products' dedication to excellence and diversity in its operations. By becoming a certified MBE, the company demonstrates its readiness to participate in supplier diversity initiatives and contribute to the economic development of minority communities.

For more information about Oak Creek Wood Products and its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise, please visit https://oakcreekwood.com/ or contact us at (414) 301-5491.

About Oak Creek Wood Products

Based in Oak Creek, just south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Oak Creek Wood Products is centrally located to best suit our customers' needs. With over 25 years of experience in the pallet industry, we understand what it takes to be a trusted and reliable partner for our customers. Coming from simple and humble beginnings, we're a dedicated and motivated team. We offer unmatched quality and customer service to our total packing solution management systems, while staying abreast of the ever-changing world of material handling by using innovative streamlined manufacturing practices. The company is dedicated to the continual improvement in our ability to recycle and produce products at the lowest possible cost to our customers while maintaining an exceptional quality product. For more information visit www.oakcreekwood.com.

SOURCE Oak Creek Wood Products LLC