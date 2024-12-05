OAK CREEK WOOD PRODUCTS AND GRUPO LYRBA JOIN FORCES, STRENGTHENING MEXICO'S WOOD PALLET INDUSTRY

OAK CREEK, Wis., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Creek Wood Products (OCWP) and Grupo Lyrba, a leader in Mexico's recycling industry, have entered a strategic alliance to optimize their wood sector.

Through this collaboration, OCWP will now join Lyrba's established wood division across their eight key locations: Ramos Arizpe, San Luis Potosí, León, Silao, Toluca, Mérida, Cancún, and Chetumal.

Grupo Lyrba Recycling Park

"Grupo Lyrba is excited to combine our expertise in the wood pallet industry with OCWP to continue growing and delivering high-quality solutions," said Rodrigo Orozco Montes de Oca, CEO of Grupo Lyrba. "Together, we will advance our resource efficiency, reduce waste, and deliver innovative products that benefit the entire supply chain."

This alliance further strengthens OCWP's presence across Mexico, and marks the rebranding of Guerreros Pallets, their current Mexico division, to Oak Creek Mexico. The two companies will leverage Lyrba's strengths, reinforcing their commitment to meeting the needs of a multinational customer base.

"This partnership with Grupo Lyrba represents a significant next step for Oak Creek Mexico," said Rafael Guerrero, President and Owner of OCWP. "We're thrilled to join forces with such a well-established network and become a part of Lyrba's impressive infrastructure. This alliance will amplify our ability to deliver sustainable, high-quality pallet solutions to our customers worldwide."

By focusing on efficiency, quality, and sustainability, Oak Creek Mexico and Grupo Lyrba aim to lead the way in transforming Mexico's pallet production landscape.

About Oak Creek Wood Products

Oak Creek Wood Products, based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operates multiple facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, including Slinger and Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and León, Guanajuato, Mexico. With over 25 years of experience in the pallet industry, OCWP is committed to providing cost-effective, high-quality solutions. The company continues to focus on improving recycling capabilities and streamlining manufacturing practices to better serve its customers. For more information, please visit www.oakcreekwood.com.

About Grupo Lyrba

With over 25 years of experience, Grupo Lyrba specializes in comprehensive waste management and industrial maintenance services across Mexico. We operate with extensive infrastructure and a workforce of over 4,000 employees. We recycle more than 100,000 tons of non-hazardous and special waste each year, supporting the circular economy by reusing waste to create new products and raw materials. This process reduces the need for raw materials, saves energy, and minimizes pollution, contributing to the conservation of natural resources and the environment. Our goal is to enhance productivity and sustainability while minimizing environmental impact. To learn more, visit https://www.lyrba.com.mx/.

Media Contact:

Meghan Erickson, Marketing & Communications Manager

Phone: (414)-377-5548

Email: [email protected]

