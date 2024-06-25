OAK CREEK WOOD PRODUCTS AND PALLET BROS UNITE TO ENHANCE INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

OAK CREEK, Wis., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Creek Wood Products, a leading industrial wood packaging supplier, and Pallet Bros, a leading pallet manufacturer and recycler based in Austin, Texas, announce their partnership.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Oak Creek Wood Products and Pallet Bros. In response to growing demand for block style pallets, Oak Creek Wood Products is extending their specialized services to customers in the southwest market. Integrating expertise will enhance their service offerings and expand their industrial wood packaging footprint. This new venture will operate under the name Oak Creek Wood Products out of a new facility in Austin, strengthening their local operations and reinforcing their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Pallet Bros, an established company known for its dedication to excellence and innovation in the local Texas market," said Rafael Guerrero, Owner and President of Oak Creek Wood Products. "This partnership allows us to leverage our strengths and resources to better serve our customers and deliver unmatched value."

Established in 2022, Pallet Bros began their journey by selling pallets from a U-Haul, achieving multimillion in revenue in less than two years. The company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, specializing in customized new and recycled pallet solutions and wood crates. With a strong emphasis on quality craftsmanship and customer-centric service, Pallet Bros boasts a young and determined team whose backgrounds in commercial real estate and banking bring a unique, fresh perspective to market approaches and client interactions.

"We couldn't be more excited about our partnership with Oak Creek," said Michael Curland, Founder and Managing Partner of Pallet Bros. "Their expertise in wood packaging solutions complements our capabilities perfectly, enabling us to reach a new level of business, serve national clients, and carve out a significant presence in the market. This collaboration is truly a win-win for both sides."

Both companies share a commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, aligning their values to provide environmentally responsible solutions while maintaining operational efficiency.

The collaboration between Oak Creek Wood Products and Pallet Bros underscores their shared vision to drive innovation and set new standards of service excellence in the pallet and packaging industry. Together, they are poised to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver superior value to customers throughout the region.

About Oak Creek Wood Products

Based in Oak Creek, just south of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Oak Creek Wood Products operates multiple facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, including Slinger and Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, as well as León, Guanajuato, Mexico. With over 25 years of expertise in the pallet industry, we are dedicated to being a trusted and reliable partner for our customers. From our humble beginnings, we have grown into a motivated team committed to providing unmatched quality and customer service in total packing solution management systems. We continually innovate our streamlined manufacturing practices to adapt to the evolving world of material handling. Our commitment extends to improving recycling capabilities and producing high-quality products at the lowest possible cost for our customers. For more information, please visit www.oakcreekwood.com.

