OAK CREEK WOOD PRODUCTS BECOMES FIRST U.S. SUPPLIER OF EPAL 1 PALLETS, READY TO MEET EUROPEAN DEMAND

OAK CREEK, Wis., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Creek Wood Products, a leading pallet manufacturer committed to quality and sustainability, is proud to announce that it is now the only supplier in the United States to have attained EPAL (European Pallet Association) 1 certification. This certification represents a significant milestone for Oak Creek Wood Products, enabling the company to expand its distribution into European markets and meet the growing demand for high-quality pallets.

The EPAL certification, recognized worldwide, sets the highest standards for pallet manufacturing, ensuring strict compliance with criteria for materials, dimensions, and construction methods. Oak Creek Wood Products is now uniquely positioned to contribute to the global supply chain with products that meet these rigorous standards.

"We are honored to achieve this certification and join the ranks of EPAL-certified manufacturers," said Rafael Guerrero, President and Owner of Oak Creek Wood Products. "We look forward to serving the diverse needs of industries across Europe and contributing to the strength and reliability of international trade."

The EPAL certification ensures that Oak Creek Wood Products' pallets meet the strictest quality and safety standards, including dimensional accuracy, load-bearing capacity, and traceability. Each pallet is marked with the EPAL logo, symbolizing reliability and adherence to industry-leading practices.

Expanding distribution to Europe allowing the company to tap into new markets and serve a wider customer base. With EPAL certification in hand, Oak Creek Wood Products is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of European industries. At the forefront of innovation in the wood pallet industry, OCWP continually strives to exceed customer expectations while maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

For more information about their EPAL-certified pallets, please visit https://oakcreekwood.com/.

About Oak Creek Wood Products

Oak Creek Wood Products, with over 25 years of expertise, operates multiple facilities across the U.S. and Mexico, including in Wisconsin and Guanajuato. We're dedicated to providing unmatched quality in total packing solutions, continually innovating our manufacturing practices to meet the evolving needs of material handling. Committed to recycling and delivering high-quality products at the lowest cost, we strive to be a trusted partner for our customers. Visit oakcreekwood.com for more information.

