Oak Essentials Announces National Retail Partnership with Ulta Beauty

Oak Essentials, the California-based clean luxury beauty brand, announces its expansion into Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, marking a significant milestone in the brand's retail growth strategy. Following its successful online presence at Ulta.com, the brand will debut through the retailer's emerging brand platform, Sparked, across custom displays in over 250+ Ulta Beauty locations, starting February 2nd, 2025.

Oak Essentials (PRNewsfoto/Oak Essentials)

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with Ulta Beauty on significantly expanding our in-store retail footprint. From our first meeting, it was clear that the Ulta Beauty team really understood the world of Oak Essentials as an extension of the Jenni Kayne lifestyle, and we are so excited to be representing all our categories (skin, body, fragrance, and bath) in stores," says Lauren Harris, CEO of Oak Essentials. "Ulta Beauty's unique position as a destination that seamlessly blends prestige and mainstream beauty, combined with their nationwide presence, and deeply engaged community, makes them the perfect partner for Oak Essentials. We can't wait to meet their customers in-person and give them the premium, spa-like experience that defines our brand."

"We're thrilled to bring Oak Essentials into select Ulta Beauty stores, expanding on the incredible response from guests across our ulta.com in just a few short months," says Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "Their consciously-made yet luxurious approach to self-care connects deeply to our guests who crave both efficacy and a touch of everyday indulgence. We're excited to bring their elevated, spa-like experience to life in our stores, inspiring beauty rituals that align with our mission to spread joy and elevate every beauty journey."

In just three years, Oak Essentials has quickly established itself as a premium beauty brand with remarkable growth and innovation in the skincare and body care industries. The brand's mission to simplify self-care aligns with the Ulta customer that values efficacy and craves a sensorial, aesthetic beauty experience at home.

Ulta Beauty will feature Oak Essentials' complete collection of skincare, body care, bath, and fragrance products, including the brand's best-selling Moisture Rich Balm, Ritual Oil, and Dew Body Oil. Moisture Rich Balm has been a standout product for the brand, growing from $400K in 2021 to $2.3M in revenue in 2023, garnering over 886 five-star reviews, and achieving "hero" status in the line. Each Oak Essentials' product exemplifies the brand's simple promise: Moisture-rich essentials that inspire intentional daily rituals for healthy, youthful skin.

"At Oak Essentials, we create intentional products that bring spa-like rituals to the comfort of your home. The Ulta Beauty guest's savvy approach to beauty, desire for aesthetic packaging, and expectation for clean ingredients make our partnership a perfect match. Ulta is the authority in prestige clean beauty, made accessible and Oak Essentials' clean, no-fuss, high-performance products align with the ethos that Ulta's customer base is built on. We can't wait to meet the Ulta clientele face-to-face this year. Through our in-store presence, experiential spa activations, and in-person events, we'll be able to showcase the full potential of our brand and create meaningful connections with new customers," says Joanne Godard, VP of Sales.

To celebrate the launch, Oak Essentials will host pop-up experiences and events at select Ulta Beauty locations throughout 2025, where customers can experience the brand's signature treatments and learn about their intentional approach to skincare. The partnership will also bring new Oak Essentials product launches exclusively to Ulta Beauty shoppers first—all throughout the year.

The expansion comes at a time of significant growth for Oak Essentials, which was founded by lifestyle tastemaker Jenni Kayne. "When I created Oak Essentials, I envisioned bringing the transformative power of spa-inspired skincare into people's daily lives," says Jenni. "This partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a pivotal moment in realizing that vision on a national scale, making our botanical-based, results-driven formulas accessible to conscious consumers across the country."

In 2024, Oak Essentials achieved 30% sales growth and strategic expansion into the bath category through its innovative launch, Cloud Foaming Bath Oil. The brand secured pivotal first-round funding from Silas Capital and Unilever Ventures, enabling accelerated product development, enhanced marketing initiatives, and broader distribution channels.

Oak Essentials champions a dual commitment to efficacy and sustainability. Its meticulously crafted formulations support skin health through clean, hydrating ingredients that meet rigorous Sephora Clean, Credo Clean, and EU/UK standards. With 60% water-free products, 100% recyclable packaging, and the brand's pursuit of B Corp certification, Oak Essentials demonstrates leadership in both premium skincare and environmental stewardship.

THE DESIGN

Oak Essentials will take over aisle endcaps, displaying a design inspired by nature. The shopping experience is both grounding and immersive, emphasizing natural and sustainable design elements throughout. Products are thoughtfully displayed on cork risers, while the shelves feature light woodgrain veneers that reflect the brand's connection to nature. Clear category labels are silkscreened onto the shelf fronts, making it simple for customers to find specific products. Testers are prominently positioned on custom acrylic risers, encouraging shoppers to experience the products firsthand. An innovative and interactive design component allows shoppers to lift any bottle or jar to reveal hidden details underneath—including the formula's texture, aromatherapy benefits, and scent notes.

"For our in-store presence, we knew from the start that we wanted to build a custom display that's intuitive to shop, educates the customer on our products, and brings them into the world of Oak Essentials," says Oak Essentials VP of Brand & Art Direction, Johanna Ketterle, "Retail environments are often busy and overstimulating, so we wanted to impart a moment of spa-like calmness. It was important to our team to incorporate natural and sustainable materials with real wood veneer shelf covers and natural cork product risers. And the large landscape painting by artist Hannah Winters felt like the perfect embodiment of our brand—serving as a serene backdrop for our neutral, aesthetic packaging."

OAK ESSENTIALS AT ULTA BEAUTY ENDCAP LOCATIONS:

Alabama Birmingham, Daphne, Madison, Mobile, Pell City Alaska Anchorage Arizona Casa Grande, Mesa Arkansas Fayetteville, Jonesboro California Carlsbad, Costa Mesa, Laguna Niguel, Livermore, Palm Desert, Porter Ranch, Rancho Santa Margarita, Rolling Hills Estates, San Clemente, San Diego, Canoga Park Colorado Castle Rock Connecticut Guilford, Lisbon, Old Saybrook, Southbury Florida Altamonte Springs, Aventura, Boynton Beach, Crestview, Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Miami / S. Florida, Naples, Palm Beach Gardens, Pembroke Pines Georgia Brunswick, Dalton, Johns Creek, Marietta, Monroe, Peachtree Corners, Woodstock Hawaii Kahului Idaho Coeur D'Alene, Lewiston Illinois Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Fairview Heights, Geneva, Joliet, McHenry, Peoria, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills Indiana Evansville, Merrillville Kansas Overland Park, Wichita Kentucky Lexington, Louisville Louisiana Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Harahan, Ruston, Shreveport Maine Bangor, South Portland Maryland Bel Air, Cockeysville, Frederick, Hanover, Pasadena, Prince Frederick Massachusetts Bellingham, Dartmouth, Foxborough, Hadley, Hyannis, Watertown, Woburn Michigan Ann Arbor, Brighton, Midland, Mount Pleasant, Rochester Hills Minnesota Baxter, St. Cloud Mississippi Flowood, Meridian, Starkville Missouri Brentwood, Columbia, Independence Montana Billings Nebraska Omaha Nevada Elko, Las Vegas, Reno New Hampshire Manchester, Nashua, Seabrook New Jersey Ledgewood, Mays Landing, Manahawkin, Mt. Laurel, Phillipsburg, Rio Grande, Wall Township, Watchung New York Bridgehampton, Hartsdale, Massapequa Park, Plattsburgh, Victor, Central Valley North Carolina Arden, Asheboro, Charlotte, Clemmons, Matthews, Nags Head, Wilmington, Winston Salem Ohio Cincinnati, Columbus, Warrensville Heights Oklahoma Ardmore, Edmond, Moore, Tulsa Oregon Salem Pennsylvania Collegeville, Exton, Hanover, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Langhorne, Plymouth Meeting, Quakertown, Springfield Rhode Island Cranston, Middletown, Smithfield South Carolina Anderson, Lexington, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Sumter Tennessee Chattanooga, Franklin, Jackson, Kingsport, Knoxville, Tullahoma Texas Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Brenham, Conroe, Cypress, Dallas, Euless, Fulshear, Georgetown, Granbury, Houston, Kemah, League City, Lewisville, Longview Virginia Leesburg, Manassas, Richmond, Stafford, Vienna, Virginia Beach, Warrenton Washington Gig Harbor, Issaquah West Virginia Charleston, Martinsburg Wisconsin Brookfield

OAK ESSENTIALS AT ULTA BEAUTY SPARKED LOCATIONS:

Alabama Florence Alaska Anchorage Arizona Desert Ridge, Gilbert, Goodyear, North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe California Bakersfield, Burbank, Cupertino, Glendora, Oceanside, Pinole, Redlands, Redondo Beach, San Clemente, San Diego, San Jose, San Jose, San Mateo, Santa Rosa, Southgate, Sunnyvale, Valencia Colorado Colorado Springs, Greeley, Littleton Connecticut Manchester Florida Boca Raton, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Orlando, Panama City, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Wesley Chapel, Winter Garden, Winter Park Georgia Athens, Buford, Gainesville Illinois Chicago, Chicago, Norridge Iowa Ames Kentucky Lexington, Paducah Louisiana Bossier City Massachusetts Northboro Michigan Allen Park, Ann Arbor, Chesterfield, Novi, Troy, Walker Minnesota Coon Rapids, Duluth, Minnetonka, Woodbury Missouri Springfield New York Huntington Station, Massapequa Park, New York, New York, Poughkeepsie, Staten Island North Carolina Burlington, Garner, Greensboro, Greensboro, Holly Springs, Raleigh, Wilmington North Dakota Fargo Ohio Boardman Oklahoma Norman, Yukon Oregon Corvallis, Keizer Pennsylvania Erie Tennessee Clarksville Texas Amarillo, Austin, College Station, Conroe, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Fort Worth, Harlingen, Houston, Lubbock, Lufkin, Midland, Odessa, The Woodlands Utah Salt Lake City Virginia Charlottesville, Newport News, Roanoke, Winchester Washington Silverdale, Tukwila

About Oak Essentials

Oak Essentials was created by visionary tastemaker Jenni Kayne, renowned for her esteemed lifestyle brand. Her inherent style of luxurious living and years of perfecting her own clean skin-care routine led to the creation of Oak Essentials. Inspired by a transformative experience of indulgent treatments, our promise is simple: We offer a meticulous assortment of skincare essentials that value efficacy and results alongside experience and aesthetic. We deliver simple, spa-quality self-care, designed to elevate daily rituals effortlessly.

For more information on Oak Essentials and Ulta locations, visit OakEssentials.com or Ulta.com.

Follow along: @oakessentials

