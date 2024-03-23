Oak Grove Crypto 2024: Unlocking the Next Five Years of Web3 This April 5th

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Grove Ventures , a pioneering early-stage investment firm in Web3, AI and biotech, is thrilled to announce the hosting of an exclusive industry event, Oak Grove Crypto 2024, set to take place on April 5th, one day before the highly anticipated Hong Kong Web3 Festival. The event is expected to draw an audience of 500-1000 attendees, comprising the most innovative minds and influential figures within the Web3 community, with a focus on discussing trending topics across AI, DePIN, Gaming, Bitcoin infrastructure, Bitcoin Ordinals and more.

Co-Hosted with Polyhedra , the ZK infrastructure that empowers interoperability and computation via cutting-edge zero-knowledge proof systems, Alchemy Pay , a leading crypto payments solution provider that seamless connects fiat and crypto global economies for businesses, developers and end users, Ritual , the world's first community-owned AI network, and ChainCatcher , a leading Web3 Chinese media with over 1 million users and 1.5 billion reads, Oak Grove Crypto 2024 is designed to be a convergence point for thought leaders, innovators, and pioneers in Web3 and to facilitate discussions that will shape the next five years of the industry.

This year, Oak Grove Ventures is proud to feature an impressive lineup of leading projects and platforms that are at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, including Binance , CoinMarketCap , BNB Chain , Trust Wallet , TRON , NEAR Protocol , Gate.io , Tabi , OKX Wallet , Bitget Wallet , Manta Network , Neo , io.net , Merlin Chain , Lifeform , Delysium , IoTeX , BounceBit , UniSat , Chromia , Conflux Network , Bit.Store , Scallop , zkMe , OKX Ventures , Xverse , Avail , Virtual Protocol , Story Protocol , Tap Protocol , Network3 , Bitlight Labs , Chasm , Reddio and Coinmaster.jp , as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Google Cloud and LaPay , highlighting the diverse and dynamic nature of the Web3 ecosystem.

With around 30+ esteemed institutions confirmed to join, Oak Grove Crypto 2024 promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for networking and knowledge exchange, with a curated agenda that includes keynote speeches, panel discussion and interactive sessions. Attendees will have the chance to engage with the movers and shakers of the Web3 world, gaining insights on the latest trends in Web3 such as Bitcoin, L2, DeFi, Infrastructure investment strategies and the impact of Web3 on global industries.

Secure your spot and seize the opportunity to connect with top minds of the industry here: https://lu.ma/oakgrove2024 .

About Oak Grove Ventures

Oak Grove Ventures is an investment firm specializing in early-stage investments, with a primary focus on cutting-edge technology sectors such as Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Biotechnology.

About Polyhedra

Polyhedra Network is building the next generation of secure, interoperable, and scalable Web3 infrastructure with advanced zero-knowledge proof technology. The team has developed and deployed several next-generation zk-SNARK protocols resulting in performance improvements orders of magnitude faster than existing solutions. Their interoperability solution, zkBridge, connects over 25 blockchains and proves the validity of cross-chain messages utilizing zero-knowledge proofs. Developers building with Polyhedra Network can create secure, scalable, interoperable applications without any additional trust assumptions.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is listed on world renowned exchanges like Binance, Coinbase and more.

About Ritual

Ritual is building the first decentralized execution layer for AI. Ritual was founded by a team of operators and investors from the likes of Polychain, Paradigm, Coinbase, Protocol Labs, and Palantir, and raised $25m+ in fundraising from top crypto VCs. Visit ritual.net to learn more.

About ChainCatcher

ChainCatcher is a leading Web3 Chinese media started in 2018, accessing to 1M+ readers and 800M annual visiting volume, our partners including Binance, OKX, Scroll, Manta, Puffer Finance, Filecoin, HashKey, Solana, Metis, Mina .etc.

SOURCE Alchemy Pay