Oak Harvest Long/Short Hedged Equity Fund (OHFGX) Surpasses $100 Million AUM Milestone

HOUSTON, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Investment Services is pleased to announce that the Oak Harvest Long/Short Hedged Equity Fund (OHFGX) has reached a significant growth milestone, officially surpassing $100 million in assets under management (AUM).

An "All-Weather" Approach to Equity Investing

Unlike traditional equity funds that rely solely on rising markets, OHFGX is engineered as an active, "all-weather" strategy designed to navigate shifting market environments. The Fund integrates three distinct structural layers into a single portfolio to manage risk dynamically:

High-Conviction Long Positions: The investment team targets high-quality companies exhibiting robust growth, specifically focusing on expanding Sales, Margins, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC).

The investment team targets high-quality companies exhibiting robust growth, specifically focusing on expanding Sales, Margins, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC). Tactical Short Positions: To hedge against market downturns, the Fund takes short positions in companies experiencing unsustainable margins or those utilizing aggressive accounting practices to temporarily inflate earnings.

To hedge against market downturns, the Fund takes short positions in companies experiencing unsustainable margins or those utilizing aggressive accounting practices to temporarily inflate earnings. Risk-Mitigation Overlay: The portfolio utilizes listed index, sector, and single-stock options to buffer systematic market risk. This is paired with an active covered-call writing program designed to generate cash flow and offset overall hedging costs.

Perspective from the Portfolio Management Team

The Fund is driven by a portfolio management team with extensive industry experience, including Charles Scavone, CFA, Chris Perras, CFA, Dwane Bacak, CFA, and James McFarland.

"Reaching $100 million in AUM is a meaningful milestone, but our primary focus remains on execution," the Oak Harvest portfolio management team stated. "We designed this unique long/short strategy specifically for periods of higher market volatility. By pairing single-stock selection with structural downside hedging, our goal is to insulate investor capital during broad market pullbacks while keeping the flexibility to capture meaningful upside when conditions align."

To review complete historical performance, comprehensive trailing data, and standardized peer group analysis, investors can access the Morningstar OHFGX Performance Profile and the OHFGX Fact Sheet.

About Oak Harvest Investment Services

Based in Houston, Texas, Oak Harvest Investment Services provides data-driven, institutional-grade wealth and investment management strategies. The firm remains committed to active risk management aimed at protecting and compounding client capital across full market cycles.

Contact: Oak Harvest Investment Services

Phone: (833) 549-4121

Website: oakharvestfunds.com

Risk Considerations Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund's returns and share price will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Fund's active use of short sales and derivatives (options) involves unique risks—including liquidity and counterparty risks—that may be greater than traditional direct equity investments.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 833-549-4121 or visiting oakharvestfunds.com. Please read it carefully before investing. Advisory services are provided through Oak Harvest Investment Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. The Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Oak Harvest Investment Services