OAK Health Club to Open in May 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling a void and providing a personalized wellness experience, OAK Health Club announced today that it's opening its first location on May 1 in Ashburn, Va. The fitness center has already started to market memberships, which will provide club members access to an on-site dietitian, state-of-the-art spa facilities, IOT-enabled fitness equipment, and 29,000 square feet of combined indoor and dedicated outdoor space.

"Through the pandemic, we've learned how important prioritizing health is – both mental and physical. We can't wait to share OAK with the community and help people meet their fitness goals through personalization and a sense of community," said Don Bahneman, OAK Senior General Manager, who brings two decades of fitness expertise to his new role. "In Loudoun County, where health is a priority, OAK can't wait to contribute to and meet the needs of the community. To be able to have the technology and facilities to serve each club member individually and set them up for staying healthy long-term is our mission."

OAK Health Club has an open concept design with distinct zones emphasizing fitness, recovery, and community. The Ashburn facility will feature innovative fitness equipment, an expansive green space, a café offering locally-sourced food, and an in-house spa offering cryotherapy and infrared saunas. OAK Health Club is located at 19945 Riverside Commons Plaza, Suite 100, Ashburn, VA, 20147, and online at www.oakhealthclub.com.

OAK Health Club was conceived and is owned by AARP Services, Inc. (ASI), a subsidiary of AARP that works to develop new products and services when it recognizes a void in the marketplace in meeting the needs of people as they age.

"ASI is committed to helping people solve problems that they face and maintaining good health over one's life is a concern we hear a lot," said Jason Mugg, ASI's Senior Vice President for Emerging Businesses. "When we surveyed the fitness marketplace, we found demand for personalization – for an experience designed for you – but few options. Every day we work to empower people to have options and choices as they age. And we believe OAK Health Club will help people, no matter their age, better maintain their long-term health and be resilient in the face of life's challenges."

When it opens in May, OAK Health Club will carefully follow the State of Virginia's Covid-19 safety guidelines, as protecting club members' health and safety is OAK's highest priority.

About OAK Health Club

OAK Health Club is for people who want to actively invest in their physical, mental and nutritional wellbeing. OAK's knowledgeable staff, digital platform, community-centric mindset and unique spaces allow club members to create a personalized experience that is custom-built for their life stage and goals. OAK is purpose built for like-minded individuals determined to live their best life through personal training, healthy food, cutting-edge recovery services and connected fitness devices. OAK is both a club and a community, emphasizing social interaction to build relationships while building fitness. To learn more, visit www.oakhealthclub.com or follow @OAKHealthClubAshburn on Facebook and Instagram.

About AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance, credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities, member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

