Oak Hill Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Technimark Holdings LLC

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, announced that it had agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Technimark Holdings LLC ("Technimark" or "the Company") through Oak Hill's fifth institutional fund, forming a partnership with current investors, Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC") and management. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Asheboro, North Carolina, Technimark is a leading designer and manufacturer of custom, highly-engineered injection molded components, which it sells to a group of global healthcare, consumer and specialty industrial customers. "We have a great deal of respect for what Technimark has accomplished, including its strong track-record of delivering industry leading quality and service to its customers," said Brian Cherry, Managing Partner at Oak Hill. "We are delighted to partner with Technimark's world class management team."

"Technimark is a fantastic business with industry leading engineering and innovation capabilities and a very impressive list of global customers," said John Rachwalski, a Partner at Oak Hill. "Thanks to strong leadership and smart, well-executed investments, Technimark is distinctively positioned to capitalize on the trends in its core target markets. We look forward to supporting the Company's exciting growth agenda over the course of our partnership."

The management team of Technimark, led by Chief Executive Officer Brad Wellington, will continue to lead the Company and retain a meaningful ownership stake. "Oak Hill is a firm that shares our collaborative culture and our growth vision for the business. We look forward to a successful partnership as we continue investing in Technimark's manufacturing and innovation capabilities to drive best-in-class results for our customers," said Wellington.

William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Oak Hill on the transaction and Goldman Sachs & Co and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor to Technimark. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor to Oak Hill and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Technimark and PPC.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and represents the ninth investment in the Oak Hill Capital Partners V portfolio.

About Technimark Holdings LLC

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions provider for the healthcare, consumer packaging and specialty industrial markets. Technimark specializes in precision injection molding, value-added assembly and full supply chain services. Technimark provides clients with customized, end-to-end solutions based on technology and innovation that improve quality, reduce risk, lower costs and speed products to market. With facilities in the United Kingdom, United States, Mexico, China and Germany, Technimark delivers high-quality products worldwide. For more information, visit www.technimark.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $16 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Industrials, Services, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit www.PPCPartners.com.

