Oak Hill Capital Closes OHCP V at Approximately $3.8 Billion, Exceeding $3.0 Billion Target

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill") today announced that it has successfully closed Oak Hill Capital Partners V ("OHCP V"), a ~$3.8 billion private equity fund. OHCP V was significantly oversubscribed, surpassing its target of $3.0 billion and exceeding Oak Hill Capital Partners IV ("OHCP IV") by over 40%. OHCP V also represents the largest amount of third-party capital that Oak Hill has raised in its 35-year history.

Tyler Wolfram, CEO & Managing Partner, said, "We are grateful for our Limited Partners' confidence, trust and conviction in our team and investment strategy. We are especially pleased to note that over 90% of OHCP IV's interests re-upped into OHCP V. We appreciate the continued support from our existing investor base and are pleased to welcome our new investors to the Oak Hill family. We have constructed a global and diverse investor base for OHCP V, including more than 100 institutional limited partners from 25 countries, representing leading endowments and foundations, public and corporate pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, consultants, and family offices."

Oak Hill will continue to target control-oriented private equity investments of $100 million to $400 million in middle-market companies primarily in North America, focused across the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. OHCP V is already over 40% committed with six platform investments to date, including Mercer Global Advisors, Calero-MDSL, Metronet Holdings, Future Fiber Holdings, Race Communications, and Galway Insurance.

About Oak Hill Capital Partners

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $16 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

