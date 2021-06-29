Oak Hill Capital Joins Forces with Management to Acquire Trinity Consultants

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill"), a New York-based middle market private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with management and the firm's employees to acquire Trinity Consultants, Inc. ("Trinity" or "the Company") from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trinity is a leading EHS, engineering and science consulting firm that provides regulatory-driven technical consulting services to clients in various industrial and healthcare end markets globally. Trinity employs over 900 talented consultants, many of whom are owners in the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Jay Hofmann and the rest of the Trinity management team," said John Rachwalski, Partner at Oak Hill. "Trinity is a premier business with a unique culture built on the fundamental premise of broad employee ownership and alignment. We have tracked and admired the Company for years and look forward to supporting and enhancing the Company's multi-faceted growth strategy."

"Trinity has a long track-record of above market organic growth and is well positioned to benefit from an increasingly complex regulatory environment going forward," said Jeff Mettam, Principal at Oak Hill. "Additionally, we are excited to support the Company as it continues to expand into new geographies and service offerings through accretive M&A."

The management team and the broader employee base of Trinity will retain a significant ownership position in the Company. Jay Hofmann, President and CEO of Trinity, said, "We are extremely happy to be partnering with Oak Hill, a firm that has valuable capabilities and experience in helping to build well-respected, industry leading businesses. We especially appreciate our similar cultures, as both Oak Hill and Trinity place high importance on alignment of interests and employee ownership. As we near 50 years of serving clients and supporting employee career development, we are excited about this partnership and look forward to sharing many successful years together."

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisors to Trinity. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Oak Hill and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Trinity. The investment in Trinity is the eighth investment in Oak Hill Capital Partners V.

About Trinity Consultants, Inc.

Founded in 1974, Trinity's deep experience in consulting, technology, training and staffing across environmental, health and safety, engineering, and science helps organizations effectively overcome complex, mission-critical challenges. More information is available at www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $17 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in over 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Industrials, Services, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

