Oak Hill Capital Names John Zimmerman Partner

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital Partners has announced that John Zimmerman will take on a new role at the firm as a Partner. Mr. Zimmerman brings over 30 years of professional and operating experience, holding several senior operating and finance roles during his career as well as serving as a Senior Advisor to the Oak Hill funds. Mr. Zimmerman will also serve as an Investment Committee member.

"Oak Hill's theme-based investment strategy is designed to partner with companies that align with long-term secular trends where we and management share a common vision for the future value creation opportunity," said Tyler Wolfram, Managing Partner at Oak Hill. "John will lead the critical element of our strategy designed to capture the full potential of each of our portfolio companies."

"We have worked closely with John over the past five years, and we believe his 30-year career leading and operating multi-faceted business will enhance our ability to identify, underwrite and execute strategic and operational value creation plans at our portfolio companies," said Brian Cherry, Managing Partner at Oak Hill.

Mr. Zimmerman said, "I am delighted to be working alongside the Oak Hill team in this important new role and partnering with our portfolio company leadership teams to accelerate value creation plans and to continue to execute on Oak Hill's commitment of ensuring that its portfolio companies are better businesses as a result of their partnership with Oak Hill."

Prior to partnering with Oak Hill as a Senior Advisor, Mr. Zimmerman served as the CFO and a Board of Director of Tomkins plc, a global engineering and manufacturing group and parent company of The Gates Corporation, the leading global manufacturer of power transmission belts and a global manufacturer of fluid power products. Mr. Zimmerman is a Chartered Accountant (S.A.) and earned a B.Com. degree from the University of Cape Town.

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $17 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in over 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com.

