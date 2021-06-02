Oak Hill Capital Names Mark Pinho Partner

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital has announced that Mark Pinho has joined the firm as a Partner. Mr. Pinho brings over 20 years of professional and investment experience, most recently as a Co-Founder and Partner of 4x4 Capital, an operationally- focused investment and management platform focused on building long-term value for middle market companies.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Oak Hill team. We have worked with Mark through our relationship with 4x4 Capital and believe he will enhance the firm's ability to pursue highly-targeted consumer investment opportunities that align with our theme- based origination strategy," said Tyler Wolfram, Managing Partner of Oak Hill Capital. "He has demonstrated outstanding leadership in acquiring, building, and investing in world- class companies. We are looking forward to Mark's contributions to the firm."

Mr. Pinho said, "I am pleased to join Oak Hill. This is a remarkable opportunity to join the Oak Hill Capital franchise, to expand its investment activities in the Consumer sector, and to drive value at existing companies within the portfolio. I look forward to working alongside a seasoned team of professionals and contributing to the firm's longstanding record of private equity investing."

Prior to 4x4, Mr. Pinho spent 12 years at Soros Fund Management, serving as a Managing Partner and the principal investment advisor to funds associated with the Soros family and related charitable foundations. Before Soros, he spent four years in the middle market growth equity and buyout space working at BCI Partners and LiveWire Capital. Mr. Pinho began his career as an energy investment banker with Salomon Smith Barney. Mr. Pinho earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Joseph P. Wharton fellow, and a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $16 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com .

