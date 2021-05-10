Oak Hill Capital Names Nicole Arnaboldi Partner

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital Partners has announced that Nicole Arnaboldi has joined the firm as a Partner. Ms. Arnaboldi brings over 30 years of professional and investment experience, most recently as a Senior Advisor and Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse Asset Management, where she also served as the head of the Direct Equity Partners business and oversaw the bank's legacy private equity portfolio.

"We are delighted to welcome Nicole to the Oak Hill team. Steve and I worked together with Nicole at DLJ Merchant Banking and I have tremendous admiration for her as an outstanding leader who has a strong record of investing and building businesses," said Tyler Wolfram, Managing Partner of Oak Hill Capital. "Nicole has extensive executive leadership, serving as an Investment Committee member of DLJ's merchant bank as well as sitting on various other independent boards. We are excited to welcome her expertise as a member of our Investment Committee and we look forward to Nicole's contributions to the firm."

Steve Puccinelli, Managing Partner of Oak Hill Capital, added, "Nicole also has extensive experience in making direct investments in a variety of growth companies in financial services, businesses services, technology, and retail. We look forward to leveraging Nicole's expertise as we evaluate opportunities in our business services vertical."

Ms. Arnaboldi said, "I am thrilled to join the Oak Hill franchise. I have great respect for the Firm's seasoned and talented team of investment professionals and disciplined origination strategy focused on driving value creation. I am also particularly excited to work alongside the exceptional group of experienced operating professionals that Oak Hill has assembled over the last decade as we seek to strengthen our relationships with our management teams and create value at our portfolio companies."

Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2000, Ms. Arnaboldi spent 15 years at DLJ. During her career at DLJ, Ms. Arnaboldi worked in the Firm's venture capital area and successfully helped build DLJ's private equity business. Ms. Arnaboldi earned an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and a bachelor's degree from Harvard College.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill Capital is a private equity firm managing funds with over $16 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 35 years, Oak Hill Capital and its predecessors have invested in approximately 100 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill Capital applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Services, Industrials, Media & Communications, and Consumer. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com .

Media Contact:

Dawn Dover

Kekst CNC

917-349-5621

[email protected]

SOURCE Oak Hill Capital Partners