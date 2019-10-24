Oak Hill Capital Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Stonyrock and Jefferies

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Capital Partners ("Oak Hill") announced today that it had entered into a strategic minority equity partnership with Stonyrock Partners LP ("Stonyrock").

The investment is a testament to Oak Hill's position as one of North America's leading middle-market private equity investors, with an over 33-year track record. Tyler Wolfram, Managing Partner and CEO of Oak Hill, commented on the announcement: "We are excited to partner with Stonyrock, a strategic long-term investor with an experienced management team, in this next phase of Oak Hill's growth. We look forward to continuing to develop our team and position our firm to build on our long history of success."

Stonyrock co-founders Craig Schortzmann and Sean Gallary said: "We are thrilled that Oak Hill chose to partner with Stonyrock as we build the leading strategic platform for middle-market alternatives firms. We believe in Oak Hill's proven investment strategy, and we look forward to working with Oak Hill's industry-leading team over the coming years."

Rich Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a strategic investor in Stonyrock, also commented on the new partnership, saying: "We have great respect for Oak Hill and for the franchise they have built over 33 years. This partnership represents an exciting milestone for Stonyrock and Jefferies."

Evercore acted as financial advisor to Oak Hill. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Oak, Hill and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Stonyrock. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Oak Hill

Oak Hill is a private equity firm managing funds with approximately $15 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments since inception. Over the past 33 years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have invested in over 90 private equity transactions across broad segments of the U.S. and global economies. Oak Hill applies an industry-focused, theme-based approach to investing in the following sectors: Consumer, Retail & Distribution; Industrials; Media & Communications; and Services. Oak Hill works actively in partnership with management to implement strategic and operational initiatives to create franchise value. For more information, please visit: www.oakhill.com

About Stonyrock

Stonyrock, led by Managing Partner Craig Schortzmann and Co-Founder Sean Gallary, is a newly-formed investment firm that makes strategic minority investments in leading middle-market alternative asset management firms. Stonyrock assists firms in achieving their long-term strategic goals while building enduring franchises. Stonyrock acquires economic interests in firms that manage strategies across asset classes, including private equity, credit, hedge funds, real estate, venture, and infrastructure.

