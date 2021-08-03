Oak Knoll Winery and Handcrafted Wine & Spirits Announce Multi-State Distribution Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting collaboration between Oak Knoll Winery and Handcrafted Wine & Spirits brings together best-in-class wine making and fine wine distribution capability. Spanning Oregon, Kansas and Oklahoma, this partnership strengthens both organizations' abilities to provide superb wines and exemplary service to restaurants and retailers throughout these states.

Oak Knoll Winery President Greg Lint comments, "We are extremely excited about our multi-state relationship with Handcrafted. As a family-owned company and one of the oldest wineries in Oregon, we found in Handcrafted a company that reflects our passion and values."

Handcrafted CEO Donald Brain notes "Working with a winery with the history and quality of Oak Knoll is why we're in this business. The passion and expertise that Greg Lint and the team at Oak Knoll bring is incredible and we could not be more excited about bringing their fantastic wines to the market."

ABOUT

Oak Knoll Winery

Oak Knoll Winery is built on the site of a dairy farm and incorporates some of the historic structures dating back to 1917. The Winery, Oak Knoll, is the oldest operating winery in Washington County, handed down to the second generation in 2003. The winery first achieved notoriety for Pinot Noir when the 1980 Vintage-Select bottling won Best of Show and the Governor's Trophy at the 1983 Oregon State Fair wine competition. One of the judges at that event was famed California winemaker and consultant Andre Tschelistcheff. When he learned who made the Best of Show wine, he phoned Ron Vuylsteke and told him: "I have spent the past fifty years of my life searching for the world's finest Pinot Noirs, and yours is among the greatest I have ever tasted."

Pinot Noir is the major focus of red wine production at Oak Knoll. Having experienced some success with our Cabernet Sauvignon, we are now continuing with that, and exploring the diverse varietals of the Northwest region with a Barbera and Syrah, all from the Columbia Valley. Oak Knoll also produces a delightful, UnOaked Chardonnay; a slightly sweet, Spatlese-styled Riesling; and a native-American varietal, Niagara.

Handcrafted Wine & Spirits

Handcrafted was founded in Kansas in 1996 focused on a collection of high-quality wines that over deliver and in providing exceptional service in-market. In 2015 and 2018 they expanded into Oregon and Oklahoma respectively and now have a 65-strong team of dedicated and enthusiastic employees. True brand-builders, they have a well-earned reputation as amazing partners who are attentive and listen to their supplier partners, restauranteurs and retailers alike.

