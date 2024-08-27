Oak Leaf Productions Demonstrates End-to-End Production Mastery and Expertise in Latest 'Got Milk?' Initiative

Oak Leaf Excels at Cost-Effective Content Production Necessary for Today's Complex Distribution Channels (TikTok, Facebook, CTV, IG, etc.)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Leaf Productions (OLP) showcases its industry-leading end-to-end production expertise delivering savings, creativity, and multiple channel content in the latest chapter of the iconic 'got milk?' campaign for the California Milk Processor Board. OLP brings the 'Real is Back' campaign to life, expertly capturing authentic, emotionally resonant moments that reflect everyday experiences resulting with over 100 final campaign deliverables including assets for an in-theater cinema release, demonstrating OLP's ability to deliver high-quality content for all platforms.

Real is Back Real Cakes

'Real is Back' was created under the direction of the award-winning filmmaking duo Martin Jalfin and Mike Usandivaras. Known collectively as M&M, Martin Jalfin and Mike Usandivaras have established themselves as creators of impactful, elevated work, celebrated for their exceptional craftsmanship and profound cultural awareness. "We were deeply passionate about these films and wanted to take a genuine and human approach, bringing to life real stories with characters that the audience can truly relate to and connect with," says Martin Jalfin. "Working with OLP was seamless and they are a team of true experts."

OLP's team demonstrated meticulous attention to detail, managing every production element with precision and efficiency. Whether transparent communication and economies of scale, OLP ensured a seamless production process while delivering significant cost savings for their client. "The production process and approach from OLP were among the smoothest I have ever experienced," said Steve James, Executive Director of the California Milk Processor Board. "Their team's dedication to excellence was evident from start to finish."

"We are so proud to demonstrate our capabilities and deliver full end-to-end services that deliver savings to our clients, and more content in today's complex marketplace, while simultaneously delivering high production value. It's a win-win for everyone.," says Daniel Marin, President, Oak Leaf Productions.

OLP's ability to navigate complex logistics was on full display as they coordinated teams across multiple time zones and countries - Huntington Beach, New York, Mexico, Argentina, and Madrid - ensuring flawless execution. From sourcing dynamic locations, such as bustling city streets and iconic film sets, or managing a 2 a.m. shoot at a five-star restaurant, OLP's creative problem-solving brought an unmatched level of authenticity to the campaign.

OLP's comprehensive post-production services further underscored the team's commitment to excellence. From editing and color correction to the final mix and delivery, OLP assembled a global team of experts that delivered.

The new campaign launched with the release of the 60" film "Real Cakes" on August 12 and continues today with the release of the 60" film "Real Stories" across paid and organic social channels, out-of-home (OOH) media, and digital displays. For more information about Real is Back and to view the films visit https://www.gotmilk.com/realisback/ https://tomaleche.com/realisback/

About Oak Leaf Productions: Oak Leaf Productions, which launched in 2020, is a full-service production studio offering end-to-end production solutions, content development, curated social, script-to-screen digital video programming and publishing services for today's evolving media landscape. With offices in Huntington Beach, California and New York City, the company is dedicated to producing meaningful content that insightfully connects with audiences in hyper-authentic and culturally attuned ways. Oak Leaf Productions boasts creative expertise in crafting powerful brand storytelling that sparks interest and engagement. The company also develops and oversees proprietary-owned media, such as @espacio.live on social media, which offers memorable brand integration into the media property's storytelling, poised to drive engagement and reach with young bicultural Hispanic audiences. To learn more, visit oakleafproductions.com.

Media Contact:

Colleen McCarthy Communications for Oak Leaf Productions

[email protected]

917/697-9553

SOURCE Oak Leaf Productions