Oak Park Village at Hammond Celebrates Extensive Renovation Open House Jazz Celebration on March 28th From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

HAMMOND, La., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Village At Hammond Senior Living is now under new ownership and management and has been re-named Oak Park Village At Hammond Assisted Living and Memory Care after an extensive community renovation and upgrade to its offerings and amenities. The renovation includes a new village amenity center, remodeled apartment homes, and new landscaping. The community is also now offering upgraded lifestyle and care services including their signature Sensations Dining program featuring restaurant-style dining with inspiring menus changing daily, a full calendar of Celebrations Activities and Events and personalized Dimensions health, wellness, and fitness programs customized to fit each resident.

Oak Park Village Senior Living Team Member and Resident

Please join us on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for an Open House Jazz Celebration featuring an array of chef-prepared bites and refreshments, along with live music and prizes and giveaways. Guests can indulge in flavorful shrimp and grits, muffuletta and beignets; sip on a world-famous Hurricane cocktail; and groove to a New Orleans-style jazz band at 17010 Old Covington Hwy, Hammond, Louisiana 70403 or call 985-345-8787 for more information.

"It truly is a new day in senior living, and we are so excited to unveil the new Oak Park Village At Hammond," says Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Bringing innovate care and lifestyle services to our residents, in a fresh and inspiring environment, was our goal, and we succeeded. We have developed a community where residents feel comfortable and happy and their loved ones feel a sense of peace of mind."

Oak Park Village At Hammond is a comprehensive assisted living and memory care community, managed and operated by award-winning Discovery Senior Living.

About Oak Park Village At Hammond Oak Park Village At Hammond provides resident-focused assisted living and memory care and allows you to customize your life through the community's exclusive lifestyle services. Working with new residents and/or their loved ones, the community's team will develop a customized lifestyle based on a resident's wants, needs, and abilities. Oak Park Village At Hammond's professional team has specialized training and education in senior care to assist its residents with daily activities as needed. For more information, please visit: https://www.oakparkvillagesl.com

About Discovery Senior Living Discovery Senior Living, a family of companies founded by Thomas J. Harrison and Richard J. Hutchinson, includes Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. For more than 25 years, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 7,500 homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities. The corporate office is located at 27599 Riverview Center Blvd Suite 201, Bonita Springs, FL 34134. For more information, please visit www.DiscoverySeniorLiving.com.

Oak Park Village Assisted Living and Memory Care

Oak Park Village Assisted Living

Oak Park Village Team Member and Resident

