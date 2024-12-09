Oak Ranch Manufactured Homes Community in Expands to Offer Over 180 Energy-Efficient Homes in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts Communities, a leading developer of manufactured home communities, announces the expansion of Oak Ranch Community, offering over 180 new energy-efficient homes in Austin, Texas. These homes are built to Clayton's eBuilt standards, prioritizing affordability, sustainability, and modern living.

A Premier Austin Community
Oak Ranch is conveniently located near the Austin Airport, Tesla Gigafactory, and Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Residents enjoy easy access to major highways, shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

The community itself offers a wide range of amenities designed to enhance residents' lifestyles. These include:

  • A modern clubhouse
  • A resort style swimming pool & fitness facility
  • A children's playground and dog park
  • Lush green spaces for relaxation and trail connectivity for outdoor activities

Thanks to its prime location and exceptional features, Oak Ranch is an ideal choice for families and individuals seeking affordable housing in the Austin area.

Affordable Homes, Big Savings
With homes starting at $105,000, Oak Ranch offers an affordable path to homeownership in one of America's fastest-growing cities. And thanks to energy-efficient features, homeowners can save an average of 38% on their annual utility bills.

A Legacy of Quality and Innovation
Roberts Communities has a rich history of providing high-quality, affordable housing for over 50 years. The company is committed to building strong, thriving communities that offer residents a sense of belonging and opportunity. With the expansion of Oak Ranch, Roberts Communities continues to deliver on its mission of providing exceptional housing solutions that meet the needs of today's families.

About Oak Ranch
Oak Ranch Community offers a practical solution to Austin's housing crisis. By providing affordable, energy-efficient homes, we empower individuals and families to achieve the dream of homeownership. Set on over 200 acres, with over 1,000 homes, residents enjoy an unparalleled quality of life in the manufactured home segment. With amenities like a resort style pool, fitness center, off-street parking, storage sheds, and homeownership standards, we ensure our residents enjoy a tranquil and serene environment.

About Roberts Communities
Roberts Communities is a leading developer of manufactured home communities across the United States. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable housing options that build community and fulfill dreams!

For more information, please visit www.OakRanchTX.com 

SOURCE Roberts Communities

