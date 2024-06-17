Oak Ridge Winery Goes Back to its Roots with East Side Crossing

The new brand includes a Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, with artwork that honors a sense of place and history.

LODI, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Ridge Winery , the oldest continuously operating winery in California's Lodi winegrowing region, is pleased to announce the debut of its East Side Crossing label. The East Side Crossing collection is launching with two estate-grown wines, both Certified Green under the LODI RULES Sustainable Winegrowing Program: East Side Crossing 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon and East Side Crossing 2023 Sauvignon Blanc.

Oak Ridge Winery was founded on the site of one of Lodi's historic old wine cooperatives in 2002, after being purchased by third-generation winegrower, Rudy Maggio. The facility was originally built in 1934 on the east side of Lodi, on the east side of the railroad tracks, and was aptly named East-Side Winery. Like many of the wineries at the time, it was largely industrial, specializing in bulk wines, fortified wines, and brandy.

Nearly 100 years and countless evolutions later, the facility still stands at railroad crossing #842837B, with freight cars that pass by daily, splashed with vibrant graffiti that stands in stark contrast to the steel of the train and the concrete building it passes. In Lodi harvest lore, railroads were a method of transporting the grapes during harvest; now, an industrial relic no longer suited to the romance of winemaking. But romance isn't something that Oak Ridge Winery is overly concerned about – what they are concerned about is quality, heritage, and authenticity.

"East Side Crossing is a love letter to the history of Oak Ridge Winery and Lodi," said Emily Styron, Director of Marketing at Oak Ridge Winery. "We really wanted a brand that encapsulated our winery's eclectic blend of history and innovation."

That blend is captured in the juxtaposition of black and white photography against striking, brightly-colored custom graffiti art; an interplay of style and movement that represents the past, present and future. With authenticity being front of mind during development, it was imperative to capture actual photography of the winery's location, as well as commission artwork from local graffiti artist, Gabriel Lopez, aka GsUltimatic.

That sense of place and authenticity is evident in the wine as well; true, approachable Lodi character shines in each varietal expression. Sourced from the estate vineyards of the Maggio family, these wines present a food-friendly profile, crafted for wide appeal with an elevated sophistication.

"These wines really have character," said Laura Durham, Chief Winemaker at Oak Ridge Winery. "Our wines always over-deliver for the price point, and these are no exception. We are so proud to present these varietals that are approachable yet complex, and be part of changing the narrative about wines that come out of Lodi."

East Side Crossing will be releasing nationwide beginning June 2024.

East Side Crossing 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi (14.5% ABV, SRP $19.99)

Deep ruby color with a purplish edge, black currant and delicate bramble notes. Sweet cedar and warm baking spice lift the intense boysenberry fruit, balanced with a bright acidity and velvety tannins.

East Side Crossing 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Lodi (13.0% ABV, SRP $17.99)

Jasmine, white peach, and citrus give way to very subtle notes of pie crust and spiced whipped cream. A rounded, creamy palate weight is supported with a refreshing acidity and a medium finish.

About Oak Ridge Winery:

Originally built in 1934, Oak Ridge Winery operated for many years as a winemaking cooperative named East-Side Winery. When the facility was placed on the market in 2002, Rudy Maggio, a third-generation winegrower, saw it as an opportunity to expand on his family's long history of grape growing by producing quality wines of their very own. His intentions went far beyond a desire to dust off a piece of history; the Maggio family transformed it into a modern winery capable of meeting the quality, style, and volume demands of an evolving marketplace. Rudy's three daughters, each winegrowers, now oversee the operations at Oak Ridge Winery, with a focus on brand building and expansion. Their sprawling 2,500 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in the Lodi appellation serve as the foundation for a portfolio of many recognizable brands, including their flagship OZV Zinfandel, Old Soul, Maggio Family Vineyards, and Moss Roxx. For more information, visit oakridgewinery.com. For inquiries, please contact Madeleine Jacobson at [email protected].

