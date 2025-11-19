Oak Security Reintroduces 'Solidified' to Fix Web3's Broken Audit Model

The new boutique brand introduces a shared-responsibility framework and virtual CISO service to end the "checklist" audit culture in Web3.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Security, a leading Web3 cybersecurity firm known for its rigorous audits, today reintroduced Solidified, a pioneering Web3 cybersecurity firm originally founded in 2017, as a standalone boutique brand offering full-spectrum cybersecurity services.

Solidified is designed to address a systemic weakness in crypto: most projects still treat security as a one-off deliverable. Despite the growing ubiquity of audits, Web3 projects lost more than $2 billion to exploits in the first half of 2025, indicating that traditional code audits, by themselves, are insufficient to prevent attacks.

Solidified replaces this outdated model with a shared-responsibility framework, in which the firm's experienced cybersecurity experts take ongoing ownership of a protocol's health, including architecture design, permissions management, peer code reviews, and incident response.

"Too many projects believe an audit equals safety," said Dr. Jan Philipp Fritsche, Managing Director of Oak Security and Solidified. "An audit is just a snapshot in time; true security is a living process. It requires continuous monitoring, context-aware decisions, and a leadership team empowered to say no when risk outweighs speed."

Solidified engagements install a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO): an experienced cybersecurity lead with decision-making authority embedded within the client organization. The vCISO model ensures that security concerns surface at the management level before exploits can occur.

Solidified oversees every layer of a project's defense stack: from architecture and internal permissioning to red-teaming, deployment security, and real-time monitoring.

"You can't effectively secure a system by carving it into pieces," said Stefan Beyer, Managing Director of Oak Security and Solidified. "Seeing the entire tech stack, from design to deployment, as one connected surface is critical to prevent exploits from falling through the cracks."

The Solidified brand builds on Oak Security's decade of experience auditing industry leaders such as the Ethereum Foundation, Arbitrum, and Cosmos.

Teams interested in working with Solidified can visit www.solidified.io

About Solidified

Solidified, an affiliate of Oak Security, is a boutique cybersecurity firm offering continuous, full-stack defense for Web3 projects. Originally founded in 2017, Solidified's team of elite researchers and engineers act as virtual CISOs, ensuring that security is treated as a living process, not a one-off deliverable.

SOURCE Oak Security