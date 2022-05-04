Oakbridge Insurance Adds Scott Kiser as Senior Vice President

ATLANTA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is pleased to announce that Scott Kiser has joined the company as senior vice president, private client group practice leader. Kiser is an accomplished Property & Casualty leader, with 28 years' experience cultivating profitable business growth with brokers and agency networks throughout the Southeast.

Scott Kiser

In his new role, Kiser will be dedicated to growing Oakbridge's personal lines, advancing market relationships and enhancing service capabilities through leadership, employee development and training, and strategic planning and outreach.

"We are very excited to have Scott join as the newest member of Oakbridge's leadership team. Scott is a crucial hire who will help cast the vision for our growing personal lines division, an incredibly important offering for our clients that we hope to expand in the months ahead," said Oakbridge COO Michael Dollar. "Scott's strategic thinking ability, communication skills and team building experience will be a welcome addition to the senior management team."

Prior to joining Oakbridge, Kiser led the Southeast region's sales and marketing efforts for Donegal Insurance Group, where he held progressively responsible positions as personal lines underwriter, senior territory sales manager, southeast region sales manager, and assistant vice president. In these roles, he grew the Southeast region's total written premium from $44M to $110M and helped to develop an incentive plan for territory sales managers companywide.

"I am excited to lead and expand Oakbridge's high-performing personal lines division," Kiser said. "I look forward to working with the talented and consummate professionals at Oakbridge to enhance recognition and adoption of the agency's personal lines offerings throughout the Southeast."

Kiser received his bachelor's degree in business administration, with a concentration in risk management and insurance, from the University of Georgia.

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living, and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.

