Oakbridge Insurance Adds Wilson Insurance to Dominant Footprint in Southeast Georgia

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, announces the addition of Wilson Insurance to its team in Waycross, Georgia.

This addition increases Oakbridge's significant position in the state of Georgia and supports the agency's continued growth across the Southeast.

Robbie Smith, Oakbridge CEO

"The combination of Oakbridge (formerly McNeal, Sports and Wilson) with Wilson Insurance provides clients access to expanded insurance carrier and risk management solutions," said Robbie Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Oakbridge Insurance. "This is an exciting combination that makes both organizations better equipped and more responsive to our clients."

Wilson Insurance, founded in 1956, specializes in personal and commercial property and casualty, including surety solutions, and group and individual life and health in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida.

"Our partnership with Wilson Insurance further enhances our already dominant position in Southeast Georgia and adds several key client relationships to our firm," said Matt James, Chief Financial Officer at Oakbridge Insurance. "We are excited to partner with the talented team at Wilson Insurance and look forward to our expanded presence in the region."

"The Wilson Insurance partnership is a great addition to our Waycross footprint for Oakbridge," said Will Wilson, Principal at Oakbridge Insurance. "It is a unique opportunity to continue the Wilson family legacy and enhance the presence of Oakbridge in our local community."

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com

