Oakbridge Insurance Continues Expansion Through New Partnership with Snider Killingsworth Insurance & Risk Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with Snider Killingsworth Insurance & Risk Management (Snider Killingsworth) based in Griffin, Georgia. The partnership strengthens Oakbridge's footprint in Georgia, particularly within the growing Metro Atlanta region, and sets the stage for continued expansion in the Southeast.

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge, and niche expertise across several specialty insurance offerings, such as specialized construction, non-profit, transportation and logistics, and retail.

"We are excited for our partnership with Snider Killingsworth and how the combination provides expanded expertise and resources for our clients," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "At its core, our purpose is about helping people—and we do that through providing our clients with the highest levels of service and expertise. By combining forces with Snider Killingsworth, we increase our ability to strategically support our clients with an expanded offering of solutions while also strengthening our already deeply rooted presence in the Griffin community."

Founded in 1947 by Otis M. (Pete) Snider Jr., and purchased by Terry L. Killingsworth in 1983, Snider Killingsworth has long been known for excellence in client service, from listening attentively to client needs to providing comprehensive, straightforward, and thoughtful independent risk management solutions to advocating for client interests. In addition to aligning with Oakbridge's values and culture, the firm's existing carrier relationships and industry practice areas are a great complement to Oakbridge's offerings.

"We are thrilled to become an Oakbridge partner and look forward to the growth and momentum that's ahead for our organization," said Snider Killingsworth CEO Terry Killingsworth. "This partnership will allow us to share best practices, create greater efficiencies and deliver even higher levels of value for our clients."

As an Oakbridge partner, Snider Killingsworth will maintain its office in Griffin, Georgia.

Snider Killingsworth is an independent insurance agency in Griffin, Georgia, that has been serving businesses, individuals and families in the southeast since 1947. Snider Killingworth offers personal and business insurance as well as general risk management and is affiliated with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) and its Trusted Choice program, as well as with the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA). To learn more, visit sniderkillingsworth.com.

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is now one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: www.oakbridgeinsurance.com.

