Oakbridge Insurance Continues Georgia Growth Through Partnership with Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group

News provided by

Oakbridge Insurance

08 Sep, 2023, 08:34 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Vidalia, Georgia's Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group.

Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group specializes in manufacturing, schools and municipalities, and hospitality.

Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge
"We've known the principals at Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group for many years," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "They're great partners and will be a tremendous asset to Oakbridge."

"We go back 25 years," says Brian Bishop, the agency's president. "We've worked with the founding partners since we started our agency. We've collaborated on several industry-leading initiatives over the years, all designed to elevate the work we do here in Georgia."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

"It also gives us an extensive set of tools – operationally and administratively," says Nick Hale, vice president at the agency. "We'll focus on the back-office first. That'll give us the time and space to help train and grow our next generation of producers. We'll continue to grow our customer base, too."

As an Oakbridge partner, the Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group will maintain offices in Vidalia and Savannah, GA.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group

At Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group, our humble beginnings date back to 1996. We began our agency with no clients, little money and a dream to be "the best insurance professionals in the industry." Our primary focus remains the same today as it was then, to give our clients the best insurance experience possible. As a leader in the insurance industry for over 25 years, BDH's commitment to our clients, staff, and community is evident every day as we continue to provide consultation and protection with best-in-class customer service.

Learn more: bishopdurdenhale.com

Contact: Kaden Jacobs
Poston Communications
(404) 875-3400
[email protected] 

SOURCE Oakbridge Insurance

