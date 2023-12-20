Oakbridge Insurance Continues Growth in South Georgia With Akin Insurance Agency

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Akin Insurance Agency.

Akin Insurance Agency is a multi-line P&C agency with offices in Vienna and Cordele, Georgia. With a family history of farming, the agency specializes in agribusiness insurance.

"The Akin Insurance Agency further solidifies our presence in South Georgia," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "Their team brings great experience and will be a tremendous asset to our current agribusiness offerings."

"Oakbridge has shown an amazing amount of growth in a short amount of time," says Shan Akin, Akin Insurance Agency president. "We have an excellent staff at Akin Insurance Agency and we are looking forward to being a part of an organization built the way Oakbridge is."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

As an Oakbridge partner, Akin Insurance Agency will maintain its offices in Vienna and Cordele.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency
Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked as a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About Akin Insurance Agency
The Akin Insurance Agency began in 1954 by Edith Akin as a one-person agency in Vienna, Georgia. Shannon Akin joined the agency in 1964. Market conditions were difficult and company underwriting was strict, but the agency maintained its philosophy of sales and service. Shannon purchased the agency in 1967 and he soon developed a plan for growth through sales, mergers and acquisitions. In 1981 Akin Insurance Agency, Inc. acquired the Hall-Rainey Agency and established an office in Cordele. In 2008, Shan Akin joined the family-owned business to primarily focus on sales. Today, the agency maintains offices in Cordele and Vienna, allowing customers the convenience of either office. Learn more: akinagency.com

